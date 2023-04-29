Kate Middleton Shared a Surprising Detail About Princess Diana's Engagement Ring

And made several other rare comments about her late mother-in-law.

Kate Middleton's trip to Wales this week was an eventful one. Not only did she let a tiny baby hold her handbag like it was no big deal while she continued on chatting with the crowd, but she also pulled another rare move and spoke about her late mother-in-law Princess Diana during an emotional chat with a royal fan. 

In a now-deleted video posted to Instagram (per Today), a well-wisher pointed to Kate's sapphire engagement ring, which previously belonged to Diana. Revealing that she and Diana share the same ring size, Kate told the fan, “It’s the same ring and it’s exactly the same size as when I tried it on. It’s very special. What an honor to be able to wear it.”

Kate Middleton

Getty

She continued, "I never, sadly, got to meet her," adding that Diana would be a "brilliant" grandmother to her and Prince William's three children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and 5-year-old Prince Louis. "We miss her every day.”

Diana's 12-carat oval sapphire ring, which is set in 18 carats of white gold and surrounded by 14 solitaire diamonds, was gifted to Kate by William during his proposal in 2010. However, the ring actually first belonged to Harry after he inherited it from his mother's estate, but he decided to give it to his older brother when Will decided he was going to propose to Kate.  

William spoke about the importance of the ring during the couple's engagement interview. “It’s my mother’s engagement ring, so I thought it was quite nice because obviously she’s not going to be around to share in any of the fun and excitement of all this,” he said. “This is my way of keeping her sort of close to it all.” Kate added, “I just hope I look after it,” to which Will jokingly replied: “If she loses it, she’s in big trouble.”

