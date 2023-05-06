Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Twinned in Matching Sparkly Headpieces at King Charles's Coronation

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte had the mommy-and-me matching moment to end all other mommy-and-me matching moments at King Charles's coronation this morning.



Photographed making their way into Westminster Abbey for the historic event, Kate and her mini-me Charlotte twinned in matching sparkly floral headpieces by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen. Topping off their polished updos, the crowns were accented with crystals and silver bullion and thread-work leaf embroidery.



Getty

And while the headpieces might look like tiaras, they were not. The Times previously reported that it was unlikely any royal women would wear tiaras to the crowning ceremony today, with one source predicting correctly that Kate would opt for a "floral headpiece" instead.



Kate and Charlotte's coronation coordination didn't stop there. Both royals also wore custom ivory Alexander McQueen dresses that were embroidered with rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs to signify the four nations (England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland) that make up the United Kingdom.

Over her gown, Kate sported a formal robe and mantel — at the request of King Charles and Queen Camilla. She finished off her outfit with white pointed-toe heels and stunning jewelry that paid tribute to the royal women that came before her — including a pair of pearl and diamond earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana and a three-strand diamond necklace, also known as the George VI Festoon Necklace, from the late Queen Elizabeth's collection.