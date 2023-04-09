Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Had a Mother-Daughter Matching Moment on Easter

And Prince Louis attended the holiday outing for the first time.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Published on April 9, 2023
Today was an Easter full of firsts for the British royal family. Not only was it the first Easter celebration without Queen Elizabeth since her passing in September, but it also marked four-year-old Prince Louis's debut at the holiday church service, as well as the first time Kate Middleton and Prince William stepped out for the annual outing at St. George's Chapel as a family of five. 

For the occasion, the Wales family coordinated in their go-to shade of royal blue, making for a cute mother-daughter matching moment between Kate and her mini-me Princess Charlotte. Kate, for her part, wore a Catherine Walker coat dress with a coordinating pillbox hat and clutch, and a pair of pointed-toe nude heels. Charlotte coordinated with her mom in a complementary periwinkle floral dress coupled with blue tights and Mary Jane flats. Her waist-length hair was worn down with two braids on each side, which were tied together in the back with a baby blue bow. 

Kate Middleton, Prince Louis

Getty

George and William wore navy suits, while little Louis was dressed in light blue shorts with navy knee-high socks, a navy sport coat, and a matching tie. 

Louis, as well as his two older siblings, were photographed politely shaking the pastor's hand while exiting the church. At the service, the children were joined by other family members, including their grandparents, King Charles and Queen Camilla, and cousins Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Peter Phillips, and Zara Tindall.

