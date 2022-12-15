Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly Won't Watch Meghan and Harry's Netflix Documentary

As the world continues to tune into Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, two people who are reportedly not watching are Kate Middleton and Prince William.

According to a palace source, the Prince and Princess of Wales are believed to be actively avoiding the documentary and are having their aides stream it for them, instead. Despite Will and Harry seemingly making amends following Queen Elizabeth's death earlier this year, their relationship is still fractured. "It will take a long time before there is harmony between the brothers," the insider told People, adding: "There is a lot of anger there."

And it appears as if Meghan and Harry's new bombshells won't be helping matters. In the second volume of the series, the couple opened up about their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family, and the reactions they received from the monarchy in response.



“It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother quietly sit there and take it all in,” Harry said of the meeting he had with his family following his and Meghan's announcement. "But you have to understand that from the family's perspective, especially from hers [Queen Elizabeth], there are ways of doing things and her ultimate sort of mission goal or responsibility is the institution."



Harry continued, "The saddest part of it was this wedge created between myself and my brother so that he's now on the institution's side," he continued. "Part of that I get, I understand, right, that's his inheritance. So to some extent, it's already ingrained in him that part of his responsibility is the survivability and continuation of this institution."



Other revelations from the documentary that aides will likely debrief Kate and Will on, include Harry's hinting that more senior royals were jealous of the media attention Meghan received in the beginning, as well as claims that William broke his promise of not putting the press above their relationship. One allegation that the Wales have already refuted is about Kate's "formal" reaction to Meghan hugging her upon their first meeting — a royal insider went on to reveal that Kate is, in fact, "a big hugger."