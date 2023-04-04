Kate Middleton Is Allegedly Annoyed With Prince William for Not Sticking Up for Her After 'Spare'

Trouble in paradise.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Published on April 4, 2023 @ 01:52PM
Prince William and Kate Middleton St. Patrick's Day Parade
Photo:

Getty Images

Sure, the drama that came along with the release of Prince Harry's memoir Spare seemed to primarily drive a wedge between the Cambridges and Sussexes, but now a source is saying it also allegedly caused some in-fighting for the Prince and Princess of Wales.

OK reported that Kate Middleton is "upset" that her husband Prince William didn't stick up to his brother on her behalf after his buzzy book hit the shelves. “Kate felt William should stick up for her more,” a source told the publication. “Yet William and the Palace thought that saying nothing was best.”

Prince William, Harry, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle

Getty Images

In the memoir, Harry alleged that Kate made his wife Meghan Markle cry over bridesmaids dresses for their 2018 nuptials and encouraged Harry to wear a Nazi Halloween costume years ago.

Royal author Tom Quinn recently wrote in his book Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family that it's not uncommon at all for the Cambridges to fight, though they keep any riffs behind closed doors.

“Someone at the Palace told me about the nicknames they have for each other,” he said. “But it’s not all sweetness. They have terrible rows where they throw things at each other. Kate might seem to be a very calm person, and William also. But it’s not always true. Because the big stress for William and Kate is that they’re constantly surrounded by [palace aides]. It’s like a Jane Austen novel.”

At the end of the day, Middleton has a way of calming William down and de-escalating tense situations. “Kate is very much the calm one,” Quinn added. “William is the one who’s a bit hotheaded. Kate is very level-headed. She’s the one who will pour oil on troubled waters and go, ‘Let’s not stir things up.’”

