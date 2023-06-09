Kate Middleton and Prince William Still Have Coronation Duties to Attend To

Even though King Charles III's coronation is in the rearview now and much of the drama surrounding Prince Harry's quick in-and-out attendance is now in the shadow of his legal case against British tabloids, the royal family isn't done celebrating just yet. People reports that the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate Middleton, will be heading to Scotland for more coronation festivities this July to coincide with Royal Week in Edinburgh.

"The King will be presented with the Honours of Scotland at a National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Giles’ Cathedral following processions on the Royal Mile," a statement from the palace reads. The Honours of Scotland, which are more colloquially referred to as the Scottish Crown Jewels, encompass the Crown of Scotland, the Sceptre, and the Sword of State.

Scotland's government noted that "Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay will also attend events." If those names are unfamiliar to anyone but the most die-hard royal fans, it's because William and Kate are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while they're in Scotland. They're also known as the Earl and Countess of Strathearn, but the duke and duchess honorifics outrank earl and countess, so the Cambridges go by Duke and Duchess of Rothesay.

People adds that during the celebration on July 5, the Honours will be collected from Edinburgh Castle by a select procession of 100 people chosen to represent different aspects of Scottish life. The jewels will be escorted by The Royal Regiment of Scotland, Shetland pony mascot Corporal Cruachan IV, and also supported by musicians from the Combined Cadet Force Pipes and Drums, 51 Brigade Cadet Military Band. It all wraps up with a 21-Gun Salute will fire from Edinburgh Castle and the publication notes that "the service in Edinburgh will be like a second coronation marking the new monarch's reign in Scotland."

