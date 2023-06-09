Kate Middleton and Prince William Still Have Coronation Duties to Attend To

The party doesn't stop — it's just heading to Scotland.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 9, 2023 @ 11:30AM
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Photo:

Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Even though King Charles III's coronation is in the rearview now and much of the drama surrounding Prince Harry's quick in-and-out attendance is now in the shadow of his legal case against British tabloids, the royal family isn't done celebrating just yet. People reports that the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate Middleton, will be heading to Scotland for more coronation festivities this July to coincide with Royal Week in Edinburgh. 

"The King will be presented with the Honours of Scotland at a National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Giles’ Cathedral following processions on the Royal Mile," a statement from the palace reads. The Honours of Scotland, which are more colloquially referred to as the Scottish Crown Jewels, encompass the Crown of Scotland, the Sceptre, and the Sword of State.

Scotland's government noted that "Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay will also attend events." If those names are unfamiliar to anyone but the most die-hard royal fans, it's because William and Kate are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while they're in Scotland. They're also known as the Earl and Countess of Strathearn, but the duke and duchess honorifics outrank earl and countess, so the Cambridges go by Duke and Duchess of Rothesay.

Catherine Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

People adds that during the celebration on July 5, the Honours will be collected from Edinburgh Castle by a select procession of 100 people chosen to represent different aspects of Scottish life. The jewels will be escorted by The Royal Regiment of Scotland, Shetland pony mascot Corporal Cruachan IV, and also supported by musicians from the Combined Cadet Force Pipes and Drums, 51 Brigade Cadet Military Band. It all wraps up with a 21-Gun Salute will fire from Edinburgh Castle and the publication notes that "the service in Edinburgh will be like a second coronation marking the new monarch's reign in Scotland."

Related Articles
Prince William The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust's Oak Cancer Centre
Prince William Took up One of Princess Diana’s Passions by Opening a New Cancer Center
Kate middleton takes partÂ in drills on the pitch during her visit to Maidenhead Rugby Club
Kate Middleton Gave Sporty Spice While Playing Rugby in Fitted Joggers and the Comfiest Sneakers
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex
Prince Harry Says That Tabloids Have Always Tried to "Break Up" His Relationships
Kate Middleton June 6 Windsor Family Hub
Kate Middleton Made Her Go-To Outfit Formula Work For Summer With a Blue-and-White Houndstooth Blazer
Kate Middleton Jordan royal wedding
Kate Middleton Wore a Shimmering Pink Gown and Her Favorite Tiara for Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's Wedding Reception
Kate Middleton and Prince William Attending Prince of Jordan's Royal Wedding
Kate Middleton Attended a Royal Wedding in the Dreamiest Pink Dress
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Prince William Reportedly Gets Annoyed When He Gets Cropped Out of Photos
Kate Middleton Mary Janes
Kate Middleton Is the Latest to Wear Summer’s ‘It’ Shoe That’s Equal Parts Cute and Comfy
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Put a Polished Spin on the Y2K Statement Belt During Her Latest Royal Outing
kate middleton during a visit to the Greentown Labs in Somerville
Kate Middleton Hard-Launched a New Hobby in a Full Beekeeper's Suit
Kate Middleton Blazer Target, Nordstrom, etc.
Kate Middleton Wore the $545 Outerwear Staple That Works Year-Round, and We Found Similar Options From $38
Kate Middleton's Latest Sandal Pick Is "So Comfortable," According to Shoppers, and They're 50% Off
Kate Middleton Just Broke Out Her Go-To Comfy Heels for the Season — and We Found Them for 45% Off
kate middleton attends the 2023 Chelsea Flower Show
Kate Middleton’s Barbiecore Pink Sundress Couldn’t Have Been Any Brighter
Kate Middleton Visits The Anna Freud Charity
Kate Middleton's Kelly Green Shirtdress Was Sending a Special Message
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Sources Say Prince William Won’t Be Inviting His Brother Harry to His Coronation
Catherine, Princess of Wales
Kate Middleton Said She's "Still Learning" About Royal Life