Kate Middleton and Prince William Had a Rare PDA Moment Involving a Sweet Butt Pat

A royal boop on the behind.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
Published on July 5, 2023 @ 12:43PM
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland, attend the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Getty Images

The coronation was so nice, the royals decided to celebrate twice (sort of). Today, the British royals made a trip to Scotland to attend the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, which served as King Charles III's Scotland Coronation Celebration, according to People. For the occasion, Kate Middleton (known as the Duchess of Rothesay when she's in Scotland) wore tailored blue coat dress and fascinator, as the day's activities were slightly less formal than the main event back on May 6. And while there was still plenty of pomp and circumstance (and crown jewels) at the church service, Kate and Prince William may have stole the spotlight as many viewers noticed her smiling at him, whispering into his ear, and even giving his butt a little tap at one point. 

People adds that the tender little pat comes after a similar posterior-adjacent PDA moment back at the BAFTA Awards, where Kate gave her husband a sweet little butt boop as they walked the red carpet at Royal Festival Hall in London.

Prince William Kate Middleton Scotland Coronation
Getty Images.

During today's ceremony, King Charles was presented with the Honours of Scotland, the official name for the country’s crown jewels. The suite includes the crown of King James V of Scotland, a scepter, and a new sword of state. The day also included a 21-gun salute from Edinburgh Castle and a Royal Procession that traveled from the church to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the Charles's official residence in Scotland. After that, the Red Arrows of the Royal Air Force arrived overheard for a dramatic fly-past.

“Scotland will welcome the new King and Queen in July with a series of events to mark the Coronation. A People’s Procession, a Royal Procession, a National Service of Thanksgiving and a Gun Salute will take place in Edinburgh," First Minister Humza Yousaf said in a statement released after the May 6 coronation in England. "Representatives from many different communities and organizations in Scotland will take part in these historic events. People who wish to mark this historic occasion can get involved by watching broadcast coverage or viewing events in person."

