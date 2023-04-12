Here's How Kate Middleton and Prince William Really Feel About Meghan Markle Skipping the Coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle finally responded to their coronation invite after much back and forth and will they-won't they speculation in the press. And while Harry will attend his father King Charles III's big day, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Markle will stay home in California to take care of their two kids, Archie and Lilibet. Now, we're getting some insight into how Kate Middleton and Prince William (probably) feel about the decision.

"I think there's bound to be some relief from William and Kate that Meghan won't be attending the coronation simply because less emphasis is going to be on them, who's looking where, who's lip reading, what's going on between them," royal expert Eloise Parker told Entertainment Tonight. "There's such a fever of interest in these relationships and the truth is we're never going to see a Real Housewives moment between these women. Everything is going to be kept firmly under wraps and I think for Kate, the fact that Meghan isn't attending, helps her keep it that way."

While fans and onlookers may be disappointed to hear that there will not be a Lisa Vanderpump and Kylie Richards-style feud at the coronation in May, the palace shared that Harry will be in attendance at King Charles's and Queen Consort Camilla's crowning ceremony with a statement on Wednesday. There is still no word on if Harry will be invited to stand on the Buckingham Palace balcony, though.

"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet," the palace shared, according to People. The outlet also reported that a friend close to Harry shared that the duke "wanted to be at the service to support his father at this important moment in his life."