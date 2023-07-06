Kate Middleton Wore a Polka-Dot Dress to Surprise the National Health Service

And the dress matched the cupcakes she decorated alongside Prince William.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 6, 2023 @ 03:11PM
Kate Middleton Wore a Polka-Dot Dress to Surprise the National Health Service
Photo:

Shutterstock

A royal's work is never done, but something tells us that making a surprise visit involving cupcakes and cookies is a little more fun than something like a 21-gun salute or smashing a Champagne bottle against a boat. Yesterday, Kate Middleton and Prince William paid a visit to medics and patients to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the U.K’s National Health Service. But they weren't the only celebrities in attendance, according to PeopleGreat British Baking Show finalist Alice Fevronia was also helping out at the celebration.

Everyone came together for the NHS Big Tea Party, hosted by NHS Charities Together. Both Kate and William are patrons of the organization. A tent was erected at the well-being garden at London’s St. Thomas’s Hospital and the prince and princess came to visit with everyone and partake in some good old-fashioned cupcake decorating. For the occasion, Kate wore a blue-and-white polka-dot dress with short sleeves. Of course, she accessorized with an apron — as did William. The blue that William chose to decorate his baked goods looked just as fun and bright as the shade on Kate's dress.

"The prince’s piping skills were less good than the princess’s, shall we say," Fevronia told People. "They were just really fun. They were just having a fun time."

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland, and King Charles III and Queen Camilla

John Linton - Pool/Getty Images

"There was a real sort of sense of excitement and I think shock when the prince and princess walked into the marquee," she added before revealing that she was just as surprised as everyone else to see Kate and William arrive. "I was walking in behind them and ended up standing next to this lady and she almost grabbed me and just looked at me, went, 'Oh my gosh!' because she was so shocked."

Mel Giedroyc, former host of the Great British Baking Show, also spoke about the importance of the NHS, saying, “The NHS is part of our DNA in this country. It is so precious. I hope, for the next 750 years, will grow and be nurtured and be loved and properly taken care of."

Related Articles
fka twigs paris fashion week short skirt
FKA Twigs Paired Ankle-Breaking Platform Heels and a Billowy Blouse With the Shortest Miniskirt, Maybe Ever
Catherine, Princess of Wales Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023
Kate Middleton's Easy Breezy Polo Dress Is the Perfect Summertime Outfit
Tayshia Adams in a black dress at PFW
So Many Celebs Wore This Surprising Trend at Paris Couture Week
Keke Palmer 2023 Met Gala
Keke Palmer Wore a Sheer Thong Bodysuit Dress and She Knows She Looks Good
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson Just Wore a Little Black Dress in a Summer-Appropriate Silhouette
Salma Hayek arrives for the 2023 Met Gala
Salma Hayek Celebrated National Bikini Day the Only Way You Can
Emily Ratajkowski Brown Dress Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski's Lace-Up LBD Had the Highest Slit
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland, attend the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Kate Middleton and Prince William Had a Rare PDA Moment Involving a Sweet Butt Pat
kate middleton wimbledon day 2
Kate Middleton Attended Wimbledon Day 2 in a Minty-Fresh Take on an '80's-Inspired Blazer
Jennifer Lopez Ig
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Cutout Peach Bathing Suit With a Sleek Nameplate Necklace
Sydney Sweeney Paris Fashion Week LBD
Sydney Sweeney Wore a Slinky, See-Through Chainmail LBD to Paris Fashion Week
Rose Leslie, Kit Harington
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Just Welcomed Baby No. 2
Camila Cabello Grammys 2023
Camila Cabello Wore Nothing But Hot Pants Underneath Her Totally Sheer Dress at Paris Fashion Week
Rita Ora
Rita Ora Freed the Nipple in a See-Through Netted Lace Gown at Paris Fashion Week
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Added the Lowest Low-Rise Pants to Her Signature Outfit Formula
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Pushed for "Recollections May Vary" Line in Palace's Response to Meghan and Harry's Oprah Interview