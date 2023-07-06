Kate Middleton Wore a Polka-Dot Dress to Surprise the National Health Service

A royal's work is never done, but something tells us that making a surprise visit involving cupcakes and cookies is a little more fun than something like a 21-gun salute or smashing a Champagne bottle against a boat. Yesterday, Kate Middleton and Prince William paid a visit to medics and patients to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the U.K’s National Health Service. But they weren't the only celebrities in attendance, according to People. Great British Baking Show finalist Alice Fevronia was also helping out at the celebration.

Everyone came together for the NHS Big Tea Party, hosted by NHS Charities Together. Both Kate and William are patrons of the organization. A tent was erected at the well-being garden at London’s St. Thomas’s Hospital and the prince and princess came to visit with everyone and partake in some good old-fashioned cupcake decorating. For the occasion, Kate wore a blue-and-white polka-dot dress with short sleeves. Of course, she accessorized with an apron — as did William. The blue that William chose to decorate his baked goods looked just as fun and bright as the shade on Kate's dress.

"The prince’s piping skills were less good than the princess’s, shall we say," Fevronia told People. "They were just really fun. They were just having a fun time."

John Linton - Pool/Getty Images

"There was a real sort of sense of excitement and I think shock when the prince and princess walked into the marquee," she added before revealing that she was just as surprised as everyone else to see Kate and William arrive. "I was walking in behind them and ended up standing next to this lady and she almost grabbed me and just looked at me, went, 'Oh my gosh!' because she was so shocked."



Mel Giedroyc, former host of the Great British Baking Show, also spoke about the importance of the NHS, saying, “The NHS is part of our DNA in this country. It is so precious. I hope, for the next 750 years, will grow and be nurtured and be loved and properly taken care of."

