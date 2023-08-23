Kate Middleton and Prince William Wore Matching Red Jackets on Their Latest Magazine Cover

And it may just be their most casual coordinating moment, ever.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 23, 2023 @ 12:05PM
Prince William Catherine, Princess of Wales Royal Ascot
Photo:

HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

While we're all very accustomed to seeing Kate Middleton with her perfect princess blowout and her beautiful tea-length dresses, she and her husband, Prince William, traded in their usually not-so-casual wear for something decidedly rugged for their latest magazine cover, which is leaps and bounds away from the gloss, pomp, and circumstance that royal fans are used to seeing.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are featured on the summer issue of Mountain Rescue magazine, which People describes as "the only official magazine for mountain rescue in England, Wales, Scotland, and Ireland." The photo from the cover comes from the duo's visit with the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team back in April. The team was celebrating its 60th anniversary, which made for the perfect moment for Kate and William to check out what the organization does for its community in Wales.

"Having a Royal Patron is a huge honour and MR volunteers appreciate the support of @KensingtonRoyal HRH The Prince of Wales," the organization shared on Twitter. The post also served as the official unveiling of the magazine cover. "@CBMRTCentral Beacons recently hosted a VIP visit — you might recognise a couple of the people on the latest MR Magazine cover."

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales Central Beacons Mountain Rescue

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The team was informed that "the visit is to be as informal as possible, with lots of activity and fun," Huw Jones, the team leader, told the magazine. He added that they were "sworn to secrecy" ahead of the visit.

Technical rescue lead Pete Spearing added, "When introduced, I kept to good British tradition and mentioned the weather, which had turned wet after weeks of dry. I asked them not to slip, and the Prince laughingly confirmed that he wouldn't hold us responsible!"

Related Articles
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Newest Title Has a Special Meaning to Her Family
Meghan Markle at Taylor Swift Eras Tour
Meghan Markle "Jumped Out of Her Chair" to Sing "You Belong With Me" at Taylor Swift's Concert
Prince Harry Princess Beatrice Princess Eugenie trooping the color
Prince Harry’s Fallout With His Family Has Reportedly Been “Really Stressful” for Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie
Kate Middleton Green Dress 2023 Wimbeldon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Hear Kate Middleton’s Viral Throwback ‘My Fair Lady’ Performance
Prince William, Prince of Wales meets refugee Mehrshad Esfandiari from Iran during a visit to the East Belfast Mission at the Skainos Centre
Prince William Just Joked About Losing His Hair
Prince Harry, Prince William, King Charles 2014 Illegal Wildlife Trade Conference at Lancaster House
King Charles and Prince William Are Apparently "Massively Irritated" By Harry's Legal Battles
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
All the Prince Harry Drama Is Making King Charles and Prince William Closer Than Ever
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Prince Harry Reportedly "Felt Displaced" by Prince William and Kate Middleton's "Bougie" Lifestyle
Prince George
Prince George Is All Grown Up in His New 10th Birthday Portrait
Kate Middleton and Prince George Talking at 2022 Wimbledon
Kate Middleton Is Apparently Very Aware She's Under Pressure to Raise a Future King
kate middleton prince louis pageant mall
Kate Middleton Says Prince Louis Was "Very Upset" About Missing Wimbledon
Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte
Princess Charlotte Made Her Wimbledon Debut in Perfect Summer Style
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Upped the Ante on Her Wimbledon Style With a Tennis Ball Green Dress
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Striped Linen Blazer Was Made for Summer
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Wimbledon 2018
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Have Ignored This Royal Rule at Wimbledon on Numerous Occasions — Here's Why
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup
Prince William Reportedly Loves How "Normal" Kate Middleton Is