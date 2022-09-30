Kate Middleton and Prince William's Kids Have the Best Reaction While Looking at Old Photos of Their Parents

Before Kate Middleton and Prince William got married and had a family, they were just a couple of college kids — young and in love. And here to remind them of just how much time has passed since their first meeting (21 years to be exact) are their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.



While greeting a well-wisher in Wales this week, Kate revealed her kids' very honest reactions while looking at old photos of their parents. In a video shared to TikTok, the new Princess of Wales was presented with a snapshot from her and William's engagement in 2010 and she let out a laugh.

"Oh my goodness, is that from our engagement?" Kate said, adding that she and Will "always laugh about this." The reason for their laughter? Well, according to Kate: "Our children look back at photos and are like 'mummy you look so young.'" She continued, "You know we've been married for 11 years. And we've been together double that, so it's extraordinary."

Getty

Kate and Will's joint appearance in Wales was their first trip to the country since adopting their new royal titles of Prince and Princess of Wales. They visited the northwestern island of Anglesey, where the couple lived as newlyweds. Speaking of their sentimental connection to the country, Kate said, "It's nice coming back to Wales because it's where we lived and had our family. It's been a really special day."