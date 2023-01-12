Kate Middleton and Prince William Stepped Out in Color-Coordinated Outfits

It's their first official outing since the release of Prince Harry's memoir.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

Published on January 12, 2023 @ 09:21AM
Kate Middleton and Prince William were stylishly in sync on Thursday morning when the couple stepped out for their first official royal appearance since Prince Harry's bombshell book was published.

Showing that they're on the same page — both literally and figuratively — the couple color-coordinated their looks while attending the opening of the Royal Liverpool University Hospital. 

For the occasion, Kate opted for her signature winter outfit formula, and paired a navy blue midi dress with a double-breasted tartan coat decorated in gold buttons. The Princess of Wales cinched her dress at the midsection with a leather belt, and accessorized with her go-to pointed-toe pumps in suede and a forest green top-handle bag. A glossy blowout, as well as sapphire and diamond drop earrings completed her look.  

William, meanwhile, layered a dark green sweater underneath a navy blue sport coat, and finished off his outfit with matching blue trousers and brown suede boots. 

The Prince and Princess of Wales's latest outing came just days after it was revealed that William was "seething" over Harry's memoir. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, royal expert Katie Nicholl revealed that Will is "incredibly angry at the level of detail" Harry has shared about private family matters in the book. Kate is also believed to be "outraged and hurt" by the allegations Harry made against her, according to royal author Tom Bower.  

