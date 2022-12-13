There's So Much Denim in Kate Middleton and Prince William's Christmas Card

Some people wait for the Kardashian Christmas card every year (though truthfully, they're not what they used to be). Some people wait for the official royal Christmas card from Kate Middleton and Prince William. For those devoted fans, the Cambridges revealed a new portrait of their family today, sharing a very sweet photo of everyone, including Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, holding hands and smiling.

"Sharing a new picture of the family for this year's Christmas card!" the royal caption read on Instagram. The photo was also shared by photographer Matt Porteous, who snapped the image earlier this year in Norfolk. People reports that this year's card was taken near Anmer Hall, which is part of the royal family's Sandringham estate, and a favorite getaway for Kate and William. The photo shows the happy couple clad in jeans (skinny jeans for Kate, always and forever), with the kids in coordinating blue shorts.

The casual, sunny image comes after last year's shot, which showed the Cambridges during their private family trip to Jordan, where Kate lived for a bit growing up. William also visited Jordan as part of his tour of the Middle East back in 2018. Previous Christmas photos have included the royals in sweaters and other seasonal pieces.



This year marks the first time that the royals will be celebrating Christmas after the death of Queen Elizabeth. While no news has been shared about how the family's Christmas traditions may or may not change, the family usually heads to Sandringham for the holiday. Because of the ongoing COVID epidemic, the royal plans have changed in the past two years. The queen and Prince Philip spent the holiday at Windsor Castle back in 2020 and last year, Charles and Camilla spent the Christmas holiday with the queen at the castle, as well, after plans for a trip to Sandringham were canceled.

