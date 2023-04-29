Kate Middleton and Prince William Rang In Their 12th Wedding Anniversary With an Unseen Couple Photo

Looking more in love than ever.

Today marks Kate Middleton and Prince William's 12th wedding anniversary, and to celebrate the momentous occasion, the couple shared a never-before-seen photo of themselves looking just as in love as they did when they first got married. 

In the snapshot — taken by photographer Matt Porteous and shared to the Prince and Princess of Wales's official Instagram page — Will and Kate coordinated in laid-back looks while riding their bikes in the Norfolk countryside. Will, for his part, wore a navy blue button-down shirt paired with medium-wash denim and black sunglasses, while Kate opted for cropped skinny jeans with a white eyelet shirt and white sneakers. She accessorized with a beige crossbody bag, her diamond-and-sapphire engagement ring, and a pair of sunglasses on top of her head.

"12 years ❤️," they captioned the cute couple photo, which showed Will and Kate posing with their arms wrapped around each other. 

According to People, the new photo was actually taken as part of a series of pictures Porteous shot of the Wales family last year. Other images from the shoot were released on U.K. Mother's Day in March and Christmas 2022.

Will and Kate got married in 2011 at Westminster Abbey — the same location, where Will's dad King Charles and stepmother Queen Camilla of Consort will be crowned as the U.K.'s next King and Queen in exactly one week on May 6.

