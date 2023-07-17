Kate Middleton Says Prince Louis Was "Very Upset" About Missing Wimbledon

And we were very upset about missing out on his facial expressions.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 17, 2023 @ 12:09PM
Prince Louis of Cambridge covers his mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge's mouth with his hand as they attend the Platinum Pageant on The Mall
Photo:

getty

While Kate Middleton and Prince William may have brought two of their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to watch Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic duke it out during Wimbledon’s men’s singles final on Sunday afternoon, there was one scene-stealing prince who was noticeably absent from the family affair — and apparently, he wasn’t too pleased about being left at home.

According to Middleton, her and William’s youngest son, Prince Louis, made it known that he was sad he couldn’t attend the iconic tournament with his brother and sister, especially after he’d been practicing his Wimbledon etiquette. 

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final

getty

“Louis was very upset he wasn't coming today,” the Princess of Wales told Ella Ottway, who runs youth programs at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, via People. “It's Charlotte's first time, George came last year. They've been eagerly watching.”

Kate also told a Wimbledon ball boy that the 5-year-old prince “tries to practice the standing and staying serious like us,” according to People. “He tries to practice the stands and how we stand at the back of the court and next to the players,” a ball boy named Joel recounted to PA News.

Although it may be a few more years before Wimbledon spectators are able to spot little Louis in the Royal Box — Prince George didn’t make his debut until after he had turned 8 years old, with Princess Charlotte’s first appearance also following suit — Kate, William, and their children offered more than enough entertainment (and incredible fashion moments) during the weekend’s matches.

Related Articles
Emma Watson
Emma Watson's Wimbledon Minidress Is a Rewear From Her 2017 'Beauty and the Beast' Press Tour
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Put Her Personal Spin on Preppy Style at Wimbledon
Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte
Princess Charlotte Made Her Wimbledon Debut in Perfect Summer Style
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Wore the Most Confusing Pair of Shoes to Wimbledon
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Upped the Ante on Her Wimbledon Style With a Tennis Ball Green Dress
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Striped Linen Blazer Was Made for Summer
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Wimbledon 2018
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Have Ignored This Royal Rule at Wimbledon on Numerous Occasions — Here's Why
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup
Prince William Reportedly Loves How "Normal" Kate Middleton Is
Queen Camilla attends day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships
Here's Why Wimbledon Athletes Didn’t Bow or Curtsy to Queen Consort Camilla
Kate Middletonâs Comfy Summer Sneakers are Secretly Discounted Right Now â but Not for Long
Kate Middleton’s Comfy Summer Sneakers are Secretly Discounted Right Now — but Not for Long
Kate Middleton Wore a Polka-Dot Dress to Surprise the National Health Service
Kate Middleton Wore a Polka-Dot Dress to Surprise the National Health Service
Catherine, Princess of Wales Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023
Kate Middleton's Easy Breezy Polo Dress Is the Perfect Summertime Outfit
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom 2023 Wimbledon Matching Navy Blue
Katy Perry Channeled Audrey Hepburn for a Matching Couple Moment With Orlando Bloom
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland, attend the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Kate Middleton and Prince William Had a Rare PDA Moment Involving a Sweet Butt Pat
kate middleton wimbledon day 2
Kate Middleton Attended Wimbledon Day 2 in a Minty-Fresh Take on an '80's-Inspired Blazer
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Pushed for "Recollections May Vary" Line in Palace's Response to Meghan and Harry's Oprah Interview