Kate Middleton Says Prince Louis Was "Very Upset" About Missing Wimbledon

While Kate Middleton and Prince William may have brought two of their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to watch Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic duke it out during Wimbledon’s men’s singles final on Sunday afternoon, there was one scene-stealing prince who was noticeably absent from the family affair — and apparently, he wasn’t too pleased about being left at home.

According to Middleton, her and William’s youngest son, Prince Louis, made it known that he was sad he couldn’t attend the iconic tournament with his brother and sister, especially after he’d been practicing his Wimbledon etiquette.

getty

“Louis was very upset he wasn't coming today,” the Princess of Wales told Ella Ottway, who runs youth programs at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, via People. “It's Charlotte's first time, George came last year. They've been eagerly watching.”

Kate also told a Wimbledon ball boy that the 5-year-old prince “tries to practice the standing and staying serious like us,” according to People. “He tries to practice the stands and how we stand at the back of the court and next to the players,” a ball boy named Joel recounted to PA News.

Although it may be a few more years before Wimbledon spectators are able to spot little Louis in the Royal Box — Prince George didn’t make his debut until after he had turned 8 years old, with Princess Charlotte’s first appearance also following suit — Kate, William, and their children offered more than enough entertainment (and incredible fashion moments) during the weekend’s matches.