Kate Middleton Just Earned a Major Accolade for Her Photography

Her portrait of Queen Consort Camilla is officially an award-winning snapshot.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 30, 2023 @ 12:25PM
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Catherine and Duchess of Cambridge ride in a carriage during Trooping The Colour
Photo:

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Not all royal news has to involve brothers bickering or house swapping. Today, the U.K.'s Professional Publishers' Association announced that Kate Middleton's portrait of now-Queen Consort Camilla earned its Cover of the Year Award. Last summer, Kate's photograph of Camilla was featured on the cover of Country Life magazine, and Camilla guest-edited the issue before she ascended to the throne alongside her husband, King Charles III this year.

The Professional Publishers' Association (PPA for short), shared the news with a celebratory Instagram post, which explained that the prize was chosen via popular vote and wasn't just something the group thought would be nice to give to Kate. People notes that Camilla's issue was the fastest-selling issue in Country Life history.

“We're thrilled to announce that Country Life has won the Cover of the Year title at the PPA Awards, the 'Oscars' of the magazine world. The winning cover was this one from the 13 July 2022 issue, which was guest-edited by Her Majesty The Queen while she was Duchess of Cornwall,” the PPA Awards team wrote alongside an image of the cover. “We owe a huge debt of gratitude to all who voted — it's the only award voted for directly by readers — and also, of course, to HRH Catherine, Princess of Wales, who took the photograph!”

“Not only did the cover help sell more magazines, boost engagement on social media and clicks to the website, it’s a perfect snapshot of what was in fact a compelling and gritty issue,” a statement from the PPA read.

Country Life invited Camilla to guest-edit the special edition as a way to commemorate her 75th birthday on July 17. It was later revealed that she asked Kate to take her photo. Kate, who is no stranger to being on both sides of the camera, is a patron of the Royal Photographic Society and often shoots the royal portraits of her children that are shared on their birthdays every year.

Camilla, Queen Consort, King Charles III, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales Buckingham Palace

Country Life editor Mark Hedges explained the process of choosing Kate to lens the cover, which came as a shock to him since he wasn't quite sure at first which "Catherine" Camilla was suggesting.

"She immediately replied, 'Oh, I'd quite like Catherine to do it,'" Hedges said, according to People. "I spent the next three or four minutes desperately racking my brains trying to think of a professional photographer called Catherine. Then, suddenly, I grasped what she meant — one of the most amazing things that could happen. I found it one of the easier things to nod my head at."

Related Articles
Duchess Camilla and Kate Middleton Platinum Jubilee 2022
Kate Middleton Photographed Duchess Camilla for a Magazine Cover
Kate Middleton Smiling Blue Polka Dot Dress Prince William Sitting 2022 Wimbledon
Kate Middleton Rewore One of Her Signature Looks to Wimbledon
Kate Middleton Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth Was Reportedly Exceptionally Nice to Kate Middleton When She Entered the Royal Family
Kate Middleton with long, wavy hair and drop earrings
A Look Back at Kate Middleton's Style Through the Years
Queen Elizabeth green hat
The Royal Family Reacts to the Death of Queen Elizabeth II
meghan markle
Meghan Markle Just Won an Important Diversity Award
TBT: Selena Gomez and The Weeknd
TBT: Selena Gomez Threw The Weeknd a $30,000 Birthday Party at Dave & Buster's
Princess Diana Best Looks
Princess Diana's Most Iconic Style Moments
Kate Middleton
36 Times We Wanted to Be Kate Middleton
Prince Philip
The Royal Family Reacts to Prince Philip's Death
Travel Like Prince William and Kate Middleton - LEAD
How to Travel *Just* Like Prince William and Kate Middleton
Movie still from the film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.
Top 15 Pop Culture Moments of 2001
SZA and Maren Morris
The 42 Most Naked Dresses of All Time
Zoe Saldana
The Incandescent Zoe Saldaña
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Meghan Markle Felt "Emotionally Bruised" After Her Final Royal Engagement, New Biography Claims
Princess Diana & Prince Charles
Princess Diana Wanted to Back Out of Her Wedding to Prince Charles But Her Sisters Stopped Her