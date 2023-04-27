Kate Middleton Sold Out These Comfy Flats With a Statement Detail, but We Found Similar Pairs Starting at $16

This week, Kate Middleton took a page out of Meghan Markle’s book, making the case that a shoe doesn’t have to be sky-high to be elevated. While visiting the Baby Bank in Windsor, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in a pair of this season’s most versatile (and comfortable) shoes: flats. While ballet flats have been trending for upwards of a year, Middleton’s take on the classic style brought something new to the table: Namely, sophistication.

Rather than opting for a rounded toe with a darling bow — a balletcore staple that, though a favorite of mine, can sometimes lean child-like — the Duchess chose a pair whose toe came to a sharp point and featured a standout buckle detail. It was elegance meets everyday ease. Unfortunately, everyone who saw the look had the same idea, and now the $190 Boden flats she wore are sold out. Luckily, you don’t have to rock the exact same pair to get her practical yet elevated look, because I found nine similar styles from shopper-favorite retailers, with prices starting at just $16.

Dream Paris is helping you get the look for (way) less with its $16 pointed-toe flats that feature a silver, square buckle at the toe. The flats are available in four different styles, including black, nude, and white in a faux sheepskin upper, and one black suede pair. Many Amazon shoppers recommend going one size down from your standard size, but note that — once you do — these are “stylish” and “comfortable.” “These shoes are beautiful! Well-made and a great look for office or casual wear,” one customer wrote.

I swear by Franco Sarto’s shoes, whose heels I can even comfortably wear for hours. So when it comes to finding a replacement for Middleton’s shoe, I’m leaning towards my go-to brand. Its Tracy flats feature a square, monochromatic detail at the toe like the Duchess’ and (best yet) are on sale for just $88. The shoe is also available at Nordstrom, where shoppers rave about how “comfy” and “sophisticated” the flats are. One even wrote that it “pulls an outfit together with class,” noting that their favorite way to wear the “classic, cute, and comfy” style is with a blazer and oversized jean.

For a little more flare, grab this pair by Sam Edelman, whose toe features a glimmering, eye-catching buckle. This pick brings a more glamorous edge to an otherwise practical closet staple, instantly elevating your favorite pair of jeans or pairing perfectly with your date-night look. Shoppers call this pair “absolutely stunning.” “The quality and craftsmanship is on par with a high-end…designer shoe,” wrote one shopper, with another adding that, in addition to having the look, they're also “very comfortable to walk in.”

If you’re willing to splurge and are craving a pop of color, I personally can’t stop eyeing this pair of bright sling-backs from Bruno Magli. This suede style is available in citron and periwinkle — though you can grab it in a classic black as well — and are destined to be your statement spring and summer shoe. I love how the metallic buckle contrasts the eye-catching colors, plus, the sling-back style makes this pick a little more breathable than traditional ballet flats.

When you need a comfy way to dress up an outfit, take inspiration from the Duchess and opt for a flat with a sophisticated detail. Shop more Kate-inspired styles, below.

