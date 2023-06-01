Kate Middleton Attended a Royal Wedding in the Dreamiest Pink Dress

It's not just wedding season, it's royal wedding season, and Kate Middleton and her husband, Prince William, made the trip to Amman, Jordan, for the nuptials of Crown Prince Hussein and his now-wife, Rajwa Al Saif. People reports that the ceremony took place at Zahran Palace and was followed by a lavish reception with 1,700 guests.

Among those RSVPs included a who's who of the royals — and not just the ones that we're used to seeing rub shoulders in Europe. The occasion brought together King Abdullah II and Queen Rania's best pals, including King Philippe and Princess Elisabeth of Belgium, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden, Princess Hisako of Japan and Princess Tsuguko, and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway. People notes that Kate's cousin-in-law, Princess Beatrice, also attended the event with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

For the occasion, Kate wore a long-sleeved, pale pink Elie Saab maxidress with intricate embellishment on the bodice and cuffs, as well as pleated details on the sleeves. She finished her look with her signature bouncy blowout, neutral makeup, and a metallic clutch, as well as drop earrings. William wore a dark suit and blue tie.

The Prince and Princess of Wales both have a special connection to Jordan and its royal family. Queen Rania sits on the council of William’s Earthshot Prize, and Kate lived in Jordan from age 2 to 4, when her father worked for British Airways. Of course, the Cambridges took a family trip to Jordan back in 2021, and photos from the royal tour made it to Kate and William's Christmas card that year.

