Kate Middleton Attended a Royal Wedding in the Dreamiest Pink Dress

Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein tied the knot today and had a showstopping royal guest list.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 1, 2023 @ 11:33AM
Kate Middleton and Prince William Attending Prince of Jordan's Royal Wedding
Photo:

Youtube @RHCJO

It's not just wedding season, it's royal wedding season, and Kate Middleton and her husband, Prince William, made the trip to Amman, Jordan, for the nuptials of Crown Prince Hussein and his now-wife, Rajwa Al Saif. People reports that the ceremony took place at Zahran Palace and was followed by a lavish reception with 1,700 guests.

Among those RSVPs included a who's who of the royals — and not just the ones that we're used to seeing rub shoulders in Europe. The occasion brought together King Abdullah II and Queen Rania's best pals, including King Philippe and Princess Elisabeth of Belgium, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden, Princess Hisako of Japan and Princess Tsuguko, and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway. People notes that Kate's cousin-in-law, Princess Beatrice, also attended the event with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. 

For the occasion, Kate wore a long-sleeved, pale pink Elie Saab maxidress with intricate embellishment on the bodice and cuffs, as well as pleated details on the sleeves. She finished her look with her signature bouncy blowout, neutral makeup, and a metallic clutch, as well as drop earrings. William wore a dark suit and blue tie.

Kate Middleton and Prince William Attending Prince of Jordan's Royal Wedding

Youtube @RHCJO

The Prince and Princess of Wales both have a special connection to Jordan and its royal family. Queen Rania sits on the council of William’s Earthshot Prize, and Kate lived in Jordan from age 2 to 4, when her father worked for British Airways. Of course, the Cambridges took a family trip to Jordan back in 2021, and photos from the royal tour made it to Kate and William's Christmas card that year.

Related Articles
Khloe Kardashian Orange Dress
Khloé Kardashian’s Slinky Creamsicle-Colored Dress Is Summer in an Outfit
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Just Wore the Perfect Summer Outfit For When It's Too Hot For Clothes
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Prince William Reportedly Gets Annoyed When He Gets Cropped Out of Photos
Kendall Jenner Sheer Cover Up
Kendall Jenner Took The Naked Dress Trend to the Coast
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez's Latest Outfit Confirmed the Coastal Grandma Trend Is Here to Stay
Kate Middleton Mary Janes
Kate Middleton Is the Latest to Wear Summer’s ‘It’ Shoe That’s Equal Parts Cute and Comfy
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Put a Polished Spin on the Y2K Statement Belt During Her Latest Royal Outing
Eva Longoria 2023 Cannes Film Festival Knights of Charity Eternal 33 Birthday
Eva Longoria Looked Like a Disco Ball in Her Shimmery Fringe Dress
Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale Added the Most Dramatic Ball Skirt to Her Sheer Romper
Jennie Kim Cannes
Jennie Wore a Debutantecore Chanel Wedding Dress on the Cannes Red Carpet
kate middleton during a visit to the Greentown Labs in Somerville
Kate Middleton Hard-Launched a New Hobby in a Full Beekeeper's Suit
Kate Middleton Blazer Target, Nordstrom, etc.
Kate Middleton Wore the $545 Outerwear Staple That Works Year-Round, and We Found Similar Options From $38
Kate Middleton's Latest Sandal Pick Is "So Comfortable," According to Shoppers, and They're 50% Off
Kate Middleton Just Broke Out Her Go-To Comfy Heels for the Season — and We Found Them for 45% Off
kate middleton attends the 2023 Chelsea Flower Show
Kate Middleton’s Barbiecore Pink Sundress Couldn’t Have Been Any Brighter
Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart Took a Page Out of Kate Middleton's Stylebook With Her Dazzling Gold Gown
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
The Royal Family Won't Be Commenting on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Car Chase