Kate Middleton Sported the Perkiest Ponytail Ever for a Tennis Match With Roger Federer

It's giving Ariana Grande.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Published on June 25, 2023
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's signature bouncy curls have got nothing on her perky ponytail. 

Weeks after her extremely high ponytail made headlines for its gravity-defying volume, the Princess of Wales pulled her brunette hair back again — this time, to unthinkable heights. For a day at the tennis court with champion Roger Ferdrer ahead of this year's Wimbledon tournament, Kate scraped her waves into a sky-high pony that was teased at the crown and positioned firmly at the top of her head. She paired her sporty hairstyle with a white sleeveless polo top, a matching pleated miniskirt, and white tennis shoes.

Kate Middleton

Getty

Her accessories were kept to a minimum and only included her sapphire engagement ring and tiny gold hoops.

Following her match against Ferder, Kate chatted with the ball boys and girls of Wimbledon, who begin training in February at the Raynes Park Community Sports Ground for the summer sporting event, as well as their coaches.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes look from her outing, Kate gave a sweet shoutout to the teens with a video reel on Instagram. "The unsung heroes of @wimbledon. The skill and dedication of the Ball Boys and Girls help make The Championships so special," she wrote, adding: "They certainly taught us a few things!" 

Indeed, they did. In the short clip, Kate can be seen learning how to properly catch and throw the tennis balls back to the players with a straight arm while standing on the sidelines of the court. “To see the training and the dedication and the amount of time that is put into the training and making sure this goes well on the day for the champions who are playing at Wimbledon … Yeah, it’s incredible to see it behind the scenes,” she said at the end of the video.

