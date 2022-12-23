Kate Middleton Put a Party-Ready Spin on the Classic Cardigan

Another day, another festive look from the Princess of Wales.

Published on December 23, 2022
Kate Middleton
In the run-up to Christmas, Kate Middleton's outfits (a green plaid trench coat, a red sequined dress) have struck the perfect balance between festive and chic — and her latest look might just be her best execution of the combination yet.  

On Thursday, the Princess of Wales promoted her annual Christmas concert Royal Carols: Together At Christmas while wearing an ultra-stylish take on the holiday cardigan. Dressed in a black sequined sweater with gold trim and crystal-embellished buttons by Self-Portrait, Kate paired the party-ready knit with gold earrings and her signature glossy blowout. 

Members of the royal family rarely ever wear black outside of mourning, but, in a clip shared to Instagram, Kate sweetly dedicated this year's carol service to the late Queen Elizabeth, telling royal fans: “Her Majesty held Christmas close to her heart, as a time that brought people together and reminded us of the importance of faith, friendship and family, and to show empathy and compassion."

She continued her message, “This year, we’ve invited hundreds of inspiring individuals to the service. Those who showcase the power of connectedness and community values, allowing us to continue Her Majesty’s tradition of recognizing and thanking those who have gone above and beyond to support others. "Her Majesty leaves with us an incredible legacy and one that has deeply inspired many of us.”

Of those that Kate has invited to perform at the concert are the choir from St. Mary's Ukrainian School in London, the Westminster Abbey choir, as well as Craig David, opera singer Alfie Moe, and Melanie C. from the Spice Girls.  

