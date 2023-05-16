Kate Middleton Looked Like Sunshine in an All-White Outfit and a Bright Yellow Blazer

While it's not often that Kate Middleton's signature style is described as daring, the Princess of Wales just broke one of the biggest cardinal rules of fashion: wearing white before Memorial Day. Although we’re still weeks away from summer’s annual coming-out party, Middleton is proving that there are still plenty of ways to embrace all-white everything during the offseason.

Case in point? On Tuesday, while visiting the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust in Bath, England, Middleton stepped out in the easiest, most fool-proof solution to sporting white in the springtime. For the outing, she styled a simple white ribbed sweater tank (complete with a square neckline) with white pleated trousers and a matching belt. She teamed the pristine look with a structured, canary yellow blazer for a pop of color, and she rounded out her casual mid-day ‘fit with dainty diamond earrings and her go-to comfy sneakers: a pair of white Vejas.

Kin Cheung - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Beauty-wise, Kate's brown hair was blown out to perfection and styled in a side part, and her minimalistic glam included bronzed eyeshadow, rosy cheeks, and a peach lip.

Getty Images

This isn't the first time Kate has ushered in warm-weather vibes through her outfits — she's been giving us a taste of summer all month long. In the final hours leading up to the coronation, the Princess of Wales teamed a white, summer-ready dress complete with black piping and a waist-defining black stripe with black pointy-toe slingbacks and simple pearl drop earrings. Prior to that, she once again sported an accessory that highlighted her readiness for the shift of the seasons — optic white, pointy-toe heels — paired with a coordinating white top-handle bag.

