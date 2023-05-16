Kate Middleton Looked Like Sunshine in an All-White Outfit and a Bright Yellow Blazer

Plus, a very good white sneaker.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
Published on May 16, 2023

While it's not often that Kate Middleton's signature style is described as daring, the Princess of Wales just broke one of the biggest cardinal rules of fashion: wearing white before Memorial Day. Although we’re still weeks away from summer’s annual coming-out party, Middleton is proving that there are still plenty of ways to embrace all-white everything during the offseason.

Case in point? On Tuesday, while visiting the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust in Bath, England, Middleton stepped out in the easiest, most fool-proof solution to sporting white in the springtime. For the outing, she styled a simple white ribbed sweater tank (complete with a square neckline) with white pleated trousers and a matching belt. She teamed the pristine look with a structured, canary yellow blazer for a pop of color, and she rounded out her casual mid-day ‘fit with dainty diamond earrings and her go-to comfy sneakers: a pair of white Vejas.

Kate Middleton Dame Kelly Holmes Trust

Kin Cheung - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Beauty-wise, Kate's brown hair was blown out to perfection and styled in a side part, and her minimalistic glam included bronzed eyeshadow, rosy cheeks, and a peach lip.

Kate Middleton White Heels

Getty Images

This isn't the first time Kate has ushered in warm-weather vibes through her outfits — she's been giving us a taste of summer all month long. In the final hours leading up to the coronation, the Princess of Wales teamed a white, summer-ready dress complete with black piping and a waist-defining black stripe with black pointy-toe slingbacks and simple pearl drop earrings. Prior to that, she once again sported an accessory that highlighted her readiness for the shift of the seasons — optic white, pointy-toe heels — paired with a coordinating white top-handle bag.

