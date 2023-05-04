Kate Middleton's Optic White Heels Are a Sign Summer Is Almost Here

Chilly weather be damned because her royal highness Kate Middleton is already set for summer — at least by the looks of her wardrobe, particularly her shoes.



On Thursday morning, the Princess of Wales stepped out for a royal appearance at Dog & Duck Pub in London's Soho neighborhood alongside her husband Prince William, wearing an outfit that highlighted her readiness for the shift of the seasons. For a morning trip to the pub, Kate wore a tailored bright red coat layered over a white mididress that matched her optic white, pointed-toe heels, as well as her coordinating white top-handle bag. Kate finished off the look with pearl drop earrings, her sapphire-and-diamond engagement ring, and a bouncy blowout swept to the side.



Getty

William, meanwhile, stuck to his own signature outfit formula of a blazer, button-down, and slacks.

The couple's outing comes just two days before King Charles's coronation at Westminster Abbey this weekend, where Kate is rumored to wear something unexpectedly modern for the occasion. “All eyes will be focused on the Princess of Wales, who will inevitably attract attention with her classic, yet personal style approach,” British Fashion Council member Josh Birch Jones told Page Six of her prediction. “Kate’s new title holds much responsibility, meaning that her participation during the coronation will be heavily watched, so a statement look is called for.”

Birch Jones also believes that jewelry will "play a prominent role," with Kate raiding the royal jewelry collection to accessorize her outfit, as opposed to wearing her costume pieces.