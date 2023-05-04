Kate Middleton's Optic White Heels Are a Sign Summer Is Almost Here

The perfect warm-weather shoe.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 4, 2023 @ 09:23AM
Kate Middleton, Prince William
Photo:

Getty

Chilly weather be damned because her royal highness Kate Middleton is already set for summer — at least by the looks of her wardrobe, particularly her shoes. 

On Thursday morning, the Princess of Wales stepped out for a royal appearance at Dog & Duck Pub in London's Soho neighborhood alongside her husband Prince William, wearing an outfit that highlighted her readiness for the shift of the seasons. For a morning trip to the pub, Kate wore a tailored bright red coat layered over a white mididress that matched her optic white, pointed-toe heels, as well as her coordinating white top-handle bag. Kate finished off the look with pearl drop earrings, her sapphire-and-diamond engagement ring, and a bouncy blowout swept to the side. 

Kate Middleton, Prince William

Getty

William, meanwhile, stuck to his own signature outfit formula of a blazer, button-down, and slacks.

The couple's outing comes just two days before King Charles's coronation at Westminster Abbey this weekend, where Kate is rumored to wear something unexpectedly modern for the occasion. “All eyes will be focused on the Princess of Wales, who will inevitably attract attention with her classic, yet personal style approach,” British Fashion Council member Josh Birch Jones told Page Six of her prediction. “Kate’s new title holds much responsibility, meaning that her participation during the coronation will be heavily watched, so a statement look is called for.”

Birch Jones also believes that jewelry will "play a prominent role," with Kate raiding the royal jewelry collection to accessorize her outfit, as opposed to wearing her costume pieces.

Related Articles
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Could Wear Something Unexpectedly Modern at the Coronation
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Had to Wait for Confirmation That They'd Be Invited to the Coronation
Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk’s Unexpected Met Gala After-Party Look Featured This Summer Basic
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge
The Royal Family Shared the Sweetest Photo for Princess Charlotte's Birthday
Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie's All-White Honeymoon Outfit Included Slouchy Pants and a Trendy One-Shoulder Top
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Shared a Surprising Detail About Princess Diana's Engagement Ring
Kate Middleton, Prince William
Kate Middleton and Prince William Rang In Their 12th Wedding Anniversary With an Unseen Couple Photo
Rita ora Prince's Trust Gala
Rita Ora Looked Like an Old Hollywood Bride in a Plunging White Gown and Matching Opera Gloves
Catherine, Princes of Wales
Kate Middleton Let a Tiny Baby Hold Her Purse
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Sold Out These Comfy Flats With a Statement Detail, but We Found Similar Pairs Starting at $16
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson’s Internet-Breaking Selfie Featured a Neon Green Bikini and Sky-High Platform Heels
Blake Lively
Blake Lively Is Giving Carrie Bradshaw In a Floral Maxidress and Neon Manolo Blahnik Heels
Catherine, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Latest Outfit Proves Skinny Pants Are Forever
Prince Louis
Prince Louis Rang In His Fifth Birthday With a New Series of Adorable Portraits
Kate Middleton Burgundy Lapel Dress Coat
Kate Middleton’s Flattering Dress Sold Out Mega Fast, but I Found 8 Lookalikes Starting at $37
A woman shows a way to style white boots with a white dress and statement bag.
12 Cute Ways to Wear White Boots