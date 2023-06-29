Kate Middleton and Oprah Are Both Fans of the Breezy Summer Staple I Wore Non-Stop on My Italian Getaway

I’m on the mend right now. No, nothing actually bad happened — instead, I just got back from a two-week-long Italian getaway with my boyfriend, and for some reason (probably because this vacation was an utter dream), the return to the “real world" has been particularly hard this time around. Snapping back into work, life, and re-learning how to balance all the to-do list items of the daily grind hasn’t been easy, but instead of wallowing that it’s over, I’m thinking fondly of all the memories we made and the refreshed mindset I had when I returned to the states.

Vacation is essential — you can read all about why it’s important, here — as is being able to reflect on the moments you encountered, the people you met along the way, and, because I work in fashion, I’m obviously still thinking about all the style moments I stumbled upon — and, well, had myself. This trip was certainly one of observance and learning; I took mental notes of things that really stuck with me because I wanted to be able to colorfully share them in detail with all of my friends, family, and, obviously you, dear readers. Because when something’s so good, it’s not worth gatekeeping.

Sharing is caring, and there are a few things I can’t keep to myself, like jewelry brand Bianca Baykam that I discovered when I was in Milan that makes some of the most stunning earrings, necklaces, and rings I’ve ever seen, the fact that the Italian leather bags I came across in every shop were simply *chef’s kiss* (and the prices!! unreal!!), and that my pleated skirts saved me from the Italian heatwave we encountered. Hear me out — you’ll want to get in on the summer essential, stat.

I began packing for this two-week long trip a few days before I left, but I started ideating outfits months before (hey, let me live!) But the one thing I knew I needed to bring along were comfy walking shoes and easy, breezy clothes because I tend to sweat, a lot, and my boyfriend kept telling me about how hot and humid this time of year can get. The most breezy staples I packed were my pleated skirts — which also happened to take up very little luggage room — and, to no surprise, they also got the most wear out of everything I brought.

Pleated skirts, which have been worn by the Princess of Wales on repeat and Oprah, too, are the definition of easy, breezy, and beautiful. The way they flow and blow in the wind makes them feel like a wearable A/C, which was essential during my adventures in Italy. Venice in a nearly unbearable 90-degree heat? It saved me. A beautiful dinner on the Amalfi Coast? Of course, my pleated skirts came through, not only for their light and airy nature, but also because they look ultra refined, elegant, and stylish.

Their elegance is undeniable; the pleated detailing is both eye-catching and beautiful, and while the material of the skirt can vary, the overall impact is all the same. Ease and breeze! They’re also versatile — as they look great with sneakers, flats, and heels, as well as just about every top imaginable, from tanks to sweaters. The latter did not make it into my suitcase for this trip, but I have worn my pleated skirts in the winter with oversized knits, making them a year-round staple.

I plan on wearing more pleated skirts now that I’m back in New York City because, TBH, it’s just as hot here as it was in Italy, so if you catch me exclusively in this skirt style, sorry not sorry. Shop some more below that are certain to come in handy this season — and beyond.

