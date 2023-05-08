Kate Middleton Has the Most Adorable (and Fitting) Nickname for Prince Louis

The only thing sweeter than Louis's moniker was his s'more.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 8, 2023 @ 04:54PM
kate middleton prince louis scout royal engagement
Photo:

getty images

While Prince Louis may have missed out on attending Sunday night’s coronation concert following his spotlight-stealing appearance on Buckingham Palace’s balcony (it was past his bedtime, after all), the 5-year-old royal was back on his best behavior when rejoining Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte during his first-ever royal engagement on Monday — and he even earned praise from his doting mother because of it.

Proving that he can do more than just make hilarious faces, the young royal kicked off a new week by accompanying his parents and older siblings on a visit to the 3rd Upton Scout Group in Slough, England, where they painted murals, practiced archery, and toasted marshmallows with the scouts. Although the day was full of plenty of fun, the most noteworthy moment came when Middleton helped Prince Louis make a s’more while unintentionally revealing his sweet (and incredibly fitting) nickname: “Lou Bug.”

In a video captured by one of the event’s attendees, the Princess of Wales was shown telling her youngest son to throw a stick in the fire in order to free up his hands for the sweet treat by saying, “Pop that in the fire, Lou Bug.” She then continued to tend to the little one by urging him to say thank you for the snack before giving him a loving pat on the head.

Ever the expressive king (or prince, rather), Louis took a bite of the treat only to swoon dramatically over its delicious taste. In true big sister fashion, Princess Charlotte look unimpressed by her brother’s antics as she ate a s’more of her own. 

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis toast marshmallows Big Help Out

getty images

While this may be the first we’re hearing of Prince Louis's nickname, he’s far from the first royal to have adopted a moniker; “Lou Bug” joins the likes of “Big Willy” (Kate’s old nickname for William) and “Tungsten” (King Charles’ nickname for Meghan Markle).

Related Articles
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Prince Harry and His Ghostwriter Bonded Over Shared Grief
Kate Middleton Coronation Concert
Kate Middleton Took Power Dressing to the Next Level in a Bold Red Pantsuit at the Coronation Concert
Prince Harry
Prince Harry and Prince William Reportedly "Didn't Interact" at King Charles's Coronation
Kate Middleton Windsor's Big Lunch
Kate Middleton Dined in Style at Windsor's Big Lunch
royal family on balcony at King Charles coronation
The Most Unexpected Royal Moments at King Charles's Coronation
Prince Louis royal wave at coronation
Prince Louis and His Adorable Royal Wave Stole the Show at King Charles's Coronation
Prince Harry at King Charles Coronation
Why Prince Harry Didn't Sit Next to Prince William and Kate Middleton at King Charles's Coronation
Kate Middleton King Charles's Coronation
Kate Middleton's Coronation Necklace Is the Ultimate Tribute to Queen Elizabeth
Kate Middleton Prince Charles Coronation
Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Twinned in Matching Sparkly Headpieces at King Charles's Coronation
Kate Middleton White Heels
Kate Middleton Just Wore Summer 2023’s Biggest Shoe Trend, and I Added a Similar $28 Style to My Cart
Kate Middleton Coronation Friday Reception
Kate Middleton Kicked Off Coronation Weekend in a Royal Blue Cocktail Dress With an Unexpected Leg Slit
Kate Middleton Realm Governors General and Prime Ministers Lunch
Kate Middleton Wore a Summer-Ready White Dress In the Final Hours Leading Up to the Coronation
Kate Middleton, Prince William
Kate Middleton's Optic White Heels Are a Sign Summer Is Almost Here
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Could Wear Something Unexpectedly Modern at the Coronation
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Had to Wait for Confirmation That They'd Be Invited to the Coronation
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge
The Royal Family Shared the Sweetest Photo for Princess Charlotte's Birthday