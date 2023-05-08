Kate Middleton Has the Most Adorable (and Fitting) Nickname for Prince Louis

While Prince Louis may have missed out on attending Sunday night’s coronation concert following his spotlight-stealing appearance on Buckingham Palace’s balcony (it was past his bedtime, after all), the 5-year-old royal was back on his best behavior when rejoining Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte during his first-ever royal engagement on Monday — and he even earned praise from his doting mother because of it.

Proving that he can do more than just make hilarious faces, the young royal kicked off a new week by accompanying his parents and older siblings on a visit to the 3rd Upton Scout Group in Slough, England, where they painted murals, practiced archery, and toasted marshmallows with the scouts. Although the day was full of plenty of fun, the most noteworthy moment came when Middleton helped Prince Louis make a s’more while unintentionally revealing his sweet (and incredibly fitting) nickname: “Lou Bug.”

In a video captured by one of the event’s attendees, the Princess of Wales was shown telling her youngest son to throw a stick in the fire in order to free up his hands for the sweet treat by saying, “Pop that in the fire, Lou Bug.” She then continued to tend to the little one by urging him to say thank you for the snack before giving him a loving pat on the head.

Ever the expressive king (or prince, rather), Louis took a bite of the treat only to swoon dramatically over its delicious taste. In true big sister fashion, Princess Charlotte look unimpressed by her brother’s antics as she ate a s’more of her own.

While this may be the first we’re hearing of Prince Louis's nickname, he’s far from the first royal to have adopted a moniker; “Lou Bug” joins the likes of “Big Willy” (Kate’s old nickname for William) and “Tungsten” (King Charles’ nickname for Meghan Markle).