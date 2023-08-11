Kate Middleton's Newest Title Has a Special Meaning to Her Family

Meet your new Commodore-in-Chief.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 11, 2023 @ 10:07AM
Kate Middleton
Photo:

Getty

King Charles just announced new military appointments for nine members of the royal family — including his daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton

On Friday, Buckingham Palace revealed that the King, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Kate, Prince Edward, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, Prince Richard, and Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester, were all awarded new roles. And one of Kate's three titles is more meaningful than the rest. 

The Princess of Wales will soon become the Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm, Colonel-in-Chief of the 1st Queen’s Dragoon Guards, and Royal Honorary Air Commodore of Royal Air Force Coningsby. The last appointment has a special connection to her grandfather Captain Peter Middleton, who served in the Royal Air Force and reportedly worked with Prince Philip in the 1960s.

Kate Middleton

Getty

According to Hello!, Middleton co-piloted a plane with Philip during the late Duke of Edinburgh's two-month aerial tour of South America in 1962.  

Kate is taking over the honorary role from her husband, Prince William, who previously held the position. Like his wife, William also received three new titles: Colonel-in-Chief, The Mercian Regiment; Colonel-in-Chief, The Army Air Corps; and Royal Honorary Air Commodore, RAF Valley. 

“Following His Majesty’s Accession, The King is pleased to announce further military appointments for working Members of the Royal Family,” the Palace said in a statement. “The new appointments will continue to reflect the close relationship between the Armed Forces and the Royal Family in His Majesty’s reign.”

