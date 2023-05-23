Kate Middleton Hard-Launched a New Hobby in a Full Beekeeper's Suit

From the Princess of Wales to the queen bee.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 23, 2023 @ 02:34PM
kate middleton during a visit to the Greentown Labs in Somerville

Beyond just serving her nation as the Princess of Wales (while simultaneously serving as the unofficial poster child for mididresses everywhere), Kate Middleton is a woman of many talents. And while we may have already gotten to witness the duchess’s cooking, hosting, and piano playing skills in action over the years, she just shared photos detailing a new hobby that we’ve rarely gotten to see from the royal (until now).

Over the weekend, Middleton’s office shared a throwback photo of the princess tending to a beehive on the official Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account in honor of World Bee Day. In the snap, Kate was pictured pulling a frame out of her hive while wearing a full tan beekeeper’s jumpsuit complete with a head covering, beige gloves, and hunter green rubber boots. The royal appeared to layer the suit over a white collared shirt during her time spent tending to her bees (which she houses at her Anmer Hall home on the Sadingham estate, People reports), and she wore her brunette hair down under the uniform’s hood.

“We are buzzing about #WorldBeeDay 🐝,” the account captioned the photo, tagging one of the royal family’s favorite photographers, Matt Porteous. “Bees are a vital part of our ecosystem and today is a great opportunity to raise awareness of the essential role bees and other pollinators play in keeping people and the planet healthy.”

kate middleton attends the 2023 Chelsea Flower Show

getty images

Although Kate’s passion for bees may come as new information for some, the outdoor hobby coincides with something we’ve long known about the royal: her love of nature. Days prior to the photo’s posting, the princess was spotted out and about yet again when attending London’s Chelsea Flower Show in a silky pink ME+EM dress where she surprised gardeners, spoke with children from local elementary schools, and learned about insects.

