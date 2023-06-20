Kate Middleton's Made Her Tweedy Jacket Summer-Ready With an Easy, Breezy Skirt

After a weekend full of pomp and circumstance with this year's Trooping the Colour, Kate Middleton is back to her kind of daily grind with a stop at the reopening of the National Portrait Gallery in London. For the occasion, which featured work from Tracey Emin, the Princess of Wales mixed together two contrasting textures for a unique look that's summer-ready and so easy to copy — all you need is to pull out that tulle skirt that's in the back of your closet.

Kate stepped out wearing a white tweedy jacket with contrasting black stitching along the pockets and cuffs (the details even included details, with rhinestone trim alongside the black) and a matching white tweed belt. Instead of going full-on pantsuit or matching set, she swapped a coordinating bottom for a swingy, pleated skirt that fell past her knees. She finished the look with a black box clutch and pointy slingbacks. For beauty, she kept to her usual M.O. with a sleek blowout and natural, neutral makeup.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Emin created new pieces for the re-opening and new doors, which incorporated 45 carved brass panels to represent "every woman, throughout time," according to People. In addition to the Emin unveiling, Kate attended a meeting with kindergarten-aged children who had the chance to experience a "multi-sensory workshop based around the imaginary world of Peter Rabbit writer, Beatrix Potter." Rebecca English of the Daily Mail shared a clip on Twitter and noted that Kate had a few minutes with Paul McCartney and his wife at the exhibit, as well.



Later this year, Kate's 40th birthday portraits will also hang on the gallery walls after they've completed their own royal tour.

