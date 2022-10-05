Kate Middleton's Sunny Yellow Midi Dress Is a Major Mood Booster

The perfect mid-week pick-me-up.

By
Averi Baudler
Averi Baudler
Published on October 5, 2022 @ 09:13AM

One vibrant look a day keeps the fall gloom away — at least according to Kate Middleton, who continued her parade of colorful outfits during a mid-week outing in Surrey. 

On Wednesday, the Princess of Wales was spotted visiting the Royal Surrey County Hospital to meet some of the staff and learn more about how they work with pregnant women and new mothers. Bringing all the sartorial cheer, Kate sported a bright mustard-colored pleated dress for the occasion, which featured half-sleeves, a V-neckline, belted waist, and a mid-calf length. Simple navy heels, a matching navy clutch, and silver drop earrings completed Kate’s outfit, and she wore her hair in voluminous curls with a side part.

Kate Middleton

Getty Images

Although her husband, Prince William, was absent during the outing, Kate’s appearance comes shortly after the pair’s first official royal portrait as the Prince and Princess of Wales was revealed on Sunday — and it included a subtle moment of PDA. In the photo, which was shared on the royal family’s Instagram account, Kate, William, King Charles III, and Camilla, the Queen Consort, are pictured posing at Buckingham Palace in all-black mourning attire the night before Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

While, upon first glance, nothing seems to be out of the ordinary, a closer inspection revealed that both Camilla and Kate wrapped their arms behind their husbands’ lower backs to showcase their affection (in a manner appropriate for senior royals).

“Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort with Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales," the Instagram caption read.

