Kate Middleton Paired Her Monochromatic Outfit With a Tribute to Princess Diana

Her two go-to outfit staples: meaningful and monochrome.

Published on November 22, 2022

Not only does Kate Middleton have exquisite style (she's known for her expansive repertoire of good coats), but she also has a knack for accessorizing her outfits with subtle tributes to her royal predecessors. For her latest appearance, the Princess of Wales honored her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, while wearing the winter version of her go-to monochromatic outfit formula.

Kate Middleton Purple Set Ceremonial Welcome on Horse Guards Parade South Africa

Getty Images

On Tuesday, Middleton and her husband, Prince William, welcomed South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa before attending the Horse Guards Parade. For the special occasion, Middleton wore an eggplant-colored Emilia Wickstead coat dress with a pleated skirt and criss-cross lapel that coordinated with her Sean Barrett hat and matching Gianvito Rossi pointy-toe pumps. Even her Mulberry clutch came in the exact same shade of purple.

Kate Middleton Prince William Ceremonial Welcome on Horse Guards Parade South Africa

Getty Images

While the regal OOTD was certainly striking, the most notable parts of her look were the sentimental accessories. Middleton paid tribute to Princess Diana by wearing the late royal's pearl drop earrings, gifted to her prior to her wedding to Charles in 1981, as well as her Feather Brooch that was given to her by Queen Elizabeth II as an engagement present.

During the parade, the Prince and Princess of Wales took their spot next to King Charles III and Camila the Queen Consort. President Ramaphosa was greeted by the king before watching the festivities alongside the family. Following the event, the family all rode back to Buckingham Palace in traditional horse-drawn carriages — the Irish and Australian State Coaches — which have been used in the institution for years, according to People. In fact, the Australian carriage was gifted to the queen in 1988 to mark the Australian Bicentennial.

