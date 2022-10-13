I’m a firm believer that your outfit is not complete without a pair of earrings. Ask any of my friends and they’ll tell you that I rarely (if ever) step outside of my house without my gold hoops. Not only do they give me a big boost of confidence, but they always round out my look, be it a basic white tee for daytime errands or an elegant LBD for evening outings. Yes, earrings are small, but they make a big impact, and it seems Kate Middleton, who is also rarely without her ear accessories, agrees with me.

The Princess of Wales has been busy making appearances in recent weeks, which means there’s no shortage of royal style inspo to draw ideas from. One look that’s been living rent-free in our minds for weeks is that baby-blue ankle-length trench coat moment, complete with blue trousers, a coordinating blouse, and blue suede pumps. But the standout addition? Those gorgeous Missoma earrings that peaked out every time a gust of wind hit her perfect blowout.

Missoma

Shop now: $115; missoma.com

The earrings from London-based Missoma aren’t only headline-making for being stunning, but also because they’re a true Middleton favorite. She’s worn them a handful of times, and when the Princess of Wales, who probably owns jewels that cost upwards of millions, regularly reaches for a humble pair of $115 earrings, it simply has to be written about.

Middleton’s exact earrings are the Mini Pyramid Charm Hoops, a small but impactful style made from 18-karat gold-plated vermeil on sterling silver. They feature a rose-red colored rhodochrosite stone, which not only looks beautiful, but also encourages a positive and cheerful outlook. It’s no wonder Middleton often wears them for her royal outings.

Middleton is one of many notable fans of the British-based jewelry brand; Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber, and Meghan Markle are all avid wearers of the label’s top-quality, reasonably-priced pieces (which look at least three-times their actual price). Clearly, there’s something special about Missoma. Shop some of the brand’s best-selling jewels here, including Middleton’s exact pair that will probably sell out.