Kate Middleton Wore the Bold Shoe Trend That’s Showing Zero Signs of Quitting

Summer 2023 is the season of silver.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Published on May 12, 2023 @ 10:00PM

Kate Middleton Metallic Shoe Trend
Photo:

Getty Images

Kate Middleton has her tried-and-trues. Much like I (and probably you), the Princess of Wales falls back on pieces she knows works for her (read: suede heels, pleated skirts, coat dresses, you get the idea). She’s about as reliable as it gets when it comes to her outfits — she is sometimes referred to as the queen of rewears, after all — so whenever I spot something new in her wardrobe, it’s all the more jaw-dropping. And recently, I saw just that. 

Middleton and Prince William recently hosted a dreamy garden party at Buckingham Palace a few days after the coronation of King Charles. For the occasion, the Princess wore an ethereal outfit that hit on two of summer 2023’s biggest trends: sheer and metallic heels. Wait, what? 

kate middleton prince william attend King Charles III's Coronation Garden Party

getty images

Yes, Middleton opted for a powder-blue, tulle midi skirt and a matching top with see-through sleeves and a gorgeous bow neckline that was right in line with the sheer trend we’ve been seeing crop up like nothing else this year. Of course, her take was very tasteful and not quite as daring as some others we’ve seen (looking at you, Jennifer Garner and Salma Hayek), further proving that this “naked” style comes in every level of daring.

The Princess of Wales rounded out her fashion-forward look with very on-trend heels: silver pumps that are about as bold and reflective as shoes get. It’s not the first time I’ve seen silver footwear that shines — and it certainly won’t be the last — but it was the first time I saw Middleton in this pair, and that is headline-making in and of itself. 

The brand behind the shining shoe moment is none other than Gianvito Rossi, a designer she wears all the time. Like most of her footwear styles, this pair featured a stiletto heel and a pointed-toe front that seems risky for a garden party because, well, walking on grass in heels is no easy feat, but alas, Middleton made it look easy (and ethereal).

Celebrities like Anne Hathaway, Katie Holmes, Chrissy Teigen, and Lizzo have all taken the metallic shoe trend out for a spin, each opting for a different take on the color (err, material?) Hathaway put on shiny cowboy boots, Holmes went for pointy pumps, Teigen slipped into sensible flats, and Lizzo took the most daring approach with break-your-ankle platforms in the shiny hue. All that to say, silver looks good in every shoe silhouette, and the impact is all the same: Metallic shoes add a punch that’s simply undeniable. No matter how simple a look, the addition of a silver shoe will take it from zero to 100 in a matter of seconds. 

Ready to tip your toes into silver shoes (literally), then shop some of the styles I have my eye on below. 

Mgemi The Mia Due 50mm

Mgemi

Shop now: $348; mgemi.com

AllSaints Nova Pointed Toe Pump (Women)

Nordstrom

Shop now: $299; nordstrom.com

Reformation Mallori Closed Toe Heel

Reformation

Shop now: $278; thereformation.com

DKNY Mabi Pointed Toe Pump (Women)

Nordstrom

Shop now: $129; nordstrom.com

Vicenza Bow Mary Jane Flats

Anthropologie

Shop now: $160; anthropologie.com

Nine West Rolga Strappy Wedge Sandal (Women)

Nordstrom

Shop now: $67 (Originally $89); nordstrom.com

Larroude Gio Sandal In Silver Specchio

Shop now: $315; larroude.com

AEYDE Marianna Pointed Toe Pump (Women)

Nordstrom

Shop now: $375; nordstrom.com

SAKS FIFTH AVENUE Stiletto Pumps

Saks 5th Ave

Shop now: $50 (Originally $90); saksoff5th.com

Reformation Wilda Kitten Mule

Reformation

Shop now: $278; thereformation.com

DKNY Veata Pointed Toe Slingback Pump (Women)

Nordstrom

Shop now: $129; nordstrom.com

BERNARDO FOOTWEAR Slingback Pump (Women)

Nordstrom

Shop now: $238; nordstrom.com

ANRABESS Women's Summer 2 Piece Outfits
Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With This “Comfortable” and “Flattering” $45 Linen Set
Emily Ratajkowski Black Dress White Sneakers
Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Flattering Summer Dress Style I Can't Get Enough Of
I was shocked to discover i didn't need to use any additional makeup after using this tinted primer
I Don’t Need to Wear Any Additional Makeup With This Tinted Moisturizer That Replaced 4 Steps in My Routine
