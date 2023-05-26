Celebrity Kate Middleton Kate Middleton Is the Latest to Wear Summer’s ‘It’ Shoe That’s Equal Parts Cute and Comfy With the princess on board, there’s no denying this shoe’s rise to fame. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on May 26, 2023 @ 10:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images The ‘It’ shoe of the summer just reached a new level of popularity — and it’s all thanks to the Princess of Wales. The royal was photographed visiting the Anna Freud Centre in London on May 18 during Mental Health Awareness Week. For the occasion, she wore a Kelly green button-down dress that was easy, breezy, and beautiful, but there was also a special meaning behind it: Green is the international symbol of mental health awareness, so it was a fitting hue to wear for this outing. Obviously, her bright-green dress made a splash — and is further proof that the color isn’t going away anytime soon — but the outfit detail that really caught my attention was her choice of shoe. The royal is known to wear suede pumps (with white sneakers sprinkled into the mix every now and then), but this time around, she opted for an entirely new, very on-trend silhouette we haven’t really seen her in: Mary Jane heels. Mary Janes have been a top style topic on everyone’s lips for months now (and on everyone’s feet, too). Diane Keaton wore a black pair with wide-leg pants; Amal Clooney opted for a heeled version styled with a micro-mini; and Kelly Ripa slipped into a $1,000 designer pair that majorly sparkled from every angle. Middleton’s pick falls right in the middle — they’re not super traditional like Keaton’s but not quite as out-there like Ripa’s. Instead, her cream-color Mary Janes from Alessandra Rich featured a black cap-toe front, dainty front-strap, and stiletto heel, that make it feel a bit more elevated and elegant — a fitting choice for the royal. In fact, I now want a pair of stiletto Mary Janes. Nordstrom Shop now: $119; nordstrom.com Zappos Shop now: $87 (Originally $115); zappos.com Nordstrom Shop now: $80; nordstrom.com Mary Janes run the gamut. You’ll find ones with chunky platform soles, like these from Dr. Martens, trendy, break-your-ankle platform heels, like these from Steve Madden, or some that are totally low to the ground (ahem, flats). It doesn’t take a scientist to know that the detailing (AKA, the heel, sole, and shape of the strap), can totally change the look of the shoe, but it’s worth highlighting because it’s interesting how much a simple silhouette — in this case, the Mary Jane, notable for its front strap — can vary. Babydoll heels like Middleton’s are certainly the most elevated and elegant iteration we’ve seen. The thin heel adds height, but also an element of dressiness that, say, a chunky platform sole simply cannot. What’s more, they’re also the most versatile, as this dainty style pairs well with dresses like Middleton’s, but also jeans, shorts, and skirts. Ready to get in on the Mary Jane trend? Shop similar Middleton-worn versions below. & Other Stories Shop now: $149; stories.com Zappos Shop now: $100; zappos.com Kate Spade Shop now: $158 (Originally $198); katespade.com Zappos Shop now: $353 (Originally $425); zappos.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Nordstrom's Memorial Day Sale Has 30,500+ Deals, but These Are the 30 Worth Shopping for Up to 60% Off Gap Launched a Major Summer Sale at Amazon With Up to 80% Off Comfy Dresses, Tank Tops, and More The Often Sold-Out Hair Growth Serum That Amassed an 18,000-Person Waitlist Is at Its Lowest Price Ever