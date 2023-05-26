Kate Middleton Is the Latest to Wear Summer’s ‘It’ Shoe That’s Equal Parts Cute and Comfy

The ‘It’ shoe of the summer just reached a new level of popularity — and it’s all thanks to the Princess of Wales.

The royal was photographed visiting the Anna Freud Centre in London on May 18 during Mental Health Awareness Week. For the occasion, she wore a Kelly green button-down dress that was easy, breezy, and beautiful, but there was also a special meaning behind it: Green is the international symbol of mental health awareness, so it was a fitting hue to wear for this outing.

Obviously, her bright-green dress made a splash — and is further proof that the color isn’t going away anytime soon — but the outfit detail that really caught my attention was her choice of shoe. The royal is known to wear suede pumps (with white sneakers sprinkled into the mix every now and then), but this time around, she opted for an entirely new, very on-trend silhouette we haven’t really seen her in: Mary Jane heels.

Mary Janes have been a top style topic on everyone’s lips for months now (and on everyone’s feet, too). Diane Keaton wore a black pair with wide-leg pants; Amal Clooney opted for a heeled version styled with a micro-mini; and Kelly Ripa slipped into a $1,000 designer pair that majorly sparkled from every angle. Middleton’s pick falls right in the middle — they’re not super traditional like Keaton’s but not quite as out-there like Ripa’s. Instead, her cream-color Mary Janes from Alessandra Rich featured a black cap-toe front, dainty front-strap, and stiletto heel, that make it feel a bit more elevated and elegant — a fitting choice for the royal. In fact, I now want a pair of stiletto Mary Janes.

Nordstrom

Shop now: $119; nordstrom.com



Zappos

Shop now: $87 (Originally $115); zappos.com



Nordstrom

Shop now: $80; nordstrom.com



Mary Janes run the gamut. You’ll find ones with chunky platform soles, like these from Dr. Martens, trendy, break-your-ankle platform heels, like these from Steve Madden, or some that are totally low to the ground (ahem, flats). It doesn’t take a scientist to know that the detailing (AKA, the heel, sole, and shape of the strap), can totally change the look of the shoe, but it’s worth highlighting because it’s interesting how much a simple silhouette — in this case, the Mary Jane, notable for its front strap — can vary.

Babydoll heels like Middleton’s are certainly the most elevated and elegant iteration we’ve seen. The thin heel adds height, but also an element of dressiness that, say, a chunky platform sole simply cannot. What’s more, they’re also the most versatile, as this dainty style pairs well with dresses like Middleton’s, but also jeans, shorts, and skirts.

Ready to get in on the Mary Jane trend? Shop similar Middleton-worn versions below.

& Other Stories

Shop now: $149; stories.com



Zappos

Shop now: $100; zappos.com



Kate Spade

Shop now: $158 (Originally $198); katespade.com



Zappos

Shop now: $353 (Originally $425); zappos.com

