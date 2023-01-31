Kate Middleton Was a Picture of Elegance in an Emerald Green Alexander McQueen Coat

Which she paired with a matching handbag.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.

Updated on January 31, 2023 @ 10:45AM
Kate Middleton in tailored coat

Kate Middleton has been skipping her go-to tailoring and designer pumps in favor of effortlessly elegant ensembles still rack up major style points. First, a relaxed, flowing blazer and matching pants, and now, knee-high boots.

As she launched her Shaping Us campaign in Leeds on Tuesday, the Princess of Wales kept the winter chill at bay by styling her bespoke Alexander McQueen emerald coat with Gianvito Rossi brown, suede knee-high boots. Underneath her designer coat, she wore a cream-knitted mididress with a bejeweled belted detail that cinched at her waist. She held a matching suede Manu Atelier clutch with her tailored coat and finished the look with her signature bouncy blowout and gold mini hoops. 

The Princess of Wales's early years’ campaign is her life's work. She aims to shine a spotlight on the importance of early childhood with the initiative of Shaping Us. 

Explaining the reasoning behind the campaign during her appearance, Kate said, “The way we develop, through our experiences, relationships and surroundings during our early childhood, fundamentally shapes our whole lives. It affects everything from our ability to form relationships and thrive at work to our mental and physical well-being as adults and the way we parent our own children.”

“​​All of society has a role to play in this, even if you are not directly involved in a child's life, because we are all responsible for building a more compassionate world in which our children can grow, learn and live," she added.

