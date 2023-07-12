Kate Middleton’s Comfy Summer Sneakers are Secretly Discounted Right Now — but Not for Long

Get the boldest version of her Lululemon sneakers before sizes sell out.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 12, 2023 @ 03:15PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Kate Middletonâs Comfy Summer Sneakers are Secretly Discounted Right Now â but Not for Long
Photo:

Getty Images

Kate Middleton’s style is a step above the rest, even when she’s dressed down to play a friendly game of rugby. Last month, Middleton stepped onto the field promoting Shaping Us, her new campaign dedicated to bringing awareness to childhood mental health. She sported a tucked-in tee, loose-fitting joggers, and Lululemon’s Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe. Better yet, her exact sneaker is currently on sale for as low as $69 in exciting summer colors. 

The Lululemon Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe comes in vibrant hues, such as hot pink and highlighter yellow, alongside classics like gray and black. You can look forward to durable laces, a breathable knit upper, comfortable tongue, spacious toe box, and non-irritating lining. 

Lululemon Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe

Lululemon Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe Flare/Flare/Pink Mist

Lululemon

Lululemon Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe

Lululemon Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe Asphalt/Graphite Grey/White

Lululemon

Intentionally created for running and training, the Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe boasts intense cushioning giving a bounce to your step. On top of that, arch support keeps your foot in place, never feeling too tight, stiff, or snug. The outsole is just another draw; it’s pressure-mapped to provide you with traction, flexibility, and grip. 

The shoe’s fit is additionally designed using a female-specific shape, according to Lululemon. Why is this important? Because it creates a mold that feels like your foot, versus a male’s sneaker that’s been shrunken down in size. So, enjoy a wide range of sizing, from five to 12. With that said, Lululemon recommends that those with wider feet go up a half size.

I own the brand’s Chargefeel Mid Workout Shoe (yes, it’s also on sale), which is similar to Middleton’s sneakers, aside from the climbing top. I understand why the royal opted for these; the kicks fit my foot perfectly, allowing me to walk, stand, and go about my day comfortably. I even plan to take these sneakers to an intense workout tonight, knowing full-well that they’ll stand the test of vigorous exercise. As a fashion editor, I value a good-looking silhouette, as well. These Lululemon tennis shoes are some of the most stylish trainers in my wardrobe, exuding a fun color and even better profile.   

Lululemon Chargefeel Mid Workout Shoe Elixir/Alpine White

Lululemon

If you want in on these royal- and editor-approved kicks, then this is the time to snag them. Shop the discounted Lululemon Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe, starting at $69, below.  

Lululemon Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe

Lululemon Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe Highlight Yellow/Light Ivory/Contour

Lululemon

Lululemon Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe

Lululemon Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe Meadowsweet Pink/Vapor/Pink Peony

Lululemon

Lululemon Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe

Lululemon Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe Chemise/Elixir/Light Ivory

Lululemon

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Deal Roundup: Fashion Expert Picks
9 Must-Have Fashion Items a Stylist Is Shopping on Amazon Prime Day, Starting at $13
Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldaña Wore the Sexiest Version of This Booming Summer 2023 Shoe Trend
joes jeans
The Comfortable Denim Brand Jennifer Garner Wears Is Up to 60% Off at Amazon Today Only
Related Articles
Summer Street Style
Nordstrom Is Giving Prime Day a Run for Its Money With 34,000+ Fashion and Beauty Deals for Up to 60% Off
Spanx Sale
I’m a Spanx-Obsessed Fashion Editor, and These Are the 5 Things I’m Buying From Its Summer Sale
Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa Wore 2023’s Popular Summer Skirt Trend With a Supermodel Staple
Nordstrom Sale
I Just Discovered 20 Secret Nordstrom Fashion Deals to Shop for Up to 60% Off Ahead of the Anniversary Sale
Targetâs Summer Sale Has Breezy Dresses, Flattering Swimsuits, Sandals, and More
Target's Summer Sale Is Here With Flattering Swimsuits, Comfy Sandals, and Glowy Skincare for Up to 50% Off
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Wore the Multi-Season Shoe I’m Adding to My Wardrobe ASAP
Kate Spade Fashion Editor Picks
Kate Spade Marked Down 600+ of Its Signature Bags and Shoes, but These the Only 5 Deals Worth Shopping
J.Crew Just Slashed Prices on Already-Discounted Items and Summer Essentials
J.Crew Just Slashed Prices on Already-Discounted Items — and Summer Essentials Start at $20
Kate Middleton Wore a Polka-Dot Dress to Surprise the National Health Service
Kate Middleton Wore a Polka-Dot Dress to Surprise the National Health Service
Catherine, Princess of Wales Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023
Kate Middleton's Easy Breezy Polo Dress Is the Perfect Summertime Outfit
Jennifer Lawrence in Superstar Adidas
Jennifer Lawrence Strolled Around NYC in the Comfy Shoes I Wore to 3 Summer Parties the Weekend I Got Them
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore the Breezy Summer Staple You Need ASAP
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland, attend the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Kate Middleton and Prince William Had a Rare PDA Moment Involving a Sweet Butt Pat
kate middleton wimbledon day 2
Kate Middleton Attended Wimbledon Day 2 in a Minty-Fresh Take on an '80's-Inspired Blazer
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Pushed for "Recollections May Vary" Line in Palace's Response to Meghan and Harry's Oprah Interview
Fashion Expert Recommending These Summer Must-Haves
I’m a Former Fashion Designer, and These Are the 8 Amazon Summer Wardrobe Staples You Should Buy Right Now