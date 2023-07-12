Kate Middleton’s Comfy Summer Sneakers are Secretly Discounted Right Now — but Not for Long

Kate Middleton’s style is a step above the rest, even when she’s dressed down to play a friendly game of rugby. Last month, Middleton stepped onto the field promoting Shaping Us, her new campaign dedicated to bringing awareness to childhood mental health. She sported a tucked-in tee, loose-fitting joggers, and Lululemon’s Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe. Better yet, her exact sneaker is currently on sale for as low as $69 in exciting summer colors.

The Lululemon Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe comes in vibrant hues, such as hot pink and highlighter yellow, alongside classics like gray and black. You can look forward to durable laces, a breathable knit upper, comfortable tongue, spacious toe box, and non-irritating lining.

Lululemon Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe

Lululemon

Lululemon Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe

Lululemon

Intentionally created for running and training, the Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe boasts intense cushioning giving a bounce to your step. On top of that, arch support keeps your foot in place, never feeling too tight, stiff, or snug. The outsole is just another draw; it’s pressure-mapped to provide you with traction, flexibility, and grip.

The shoe’s fit is additionally designed using a female-specific shape, according to Lululemon. Why is this important? Because it creates a mold that feels like your foot, versus a male’s sneaker that’s been shrunken down in size. So, enjoy a wide range of sizing, from five to 12. With that said, Lululemon recommends that those with wider feet go up a half size.

I own the brand’s Chargefeel Mid Workout Shoe (yes, it’s also on sale), which is similar to Middleton’s sneakers, aside from the climbing top. I understand why the royal opted for these; the kicks fit my foot perfectly, allowing me to walk, stand, and go about my day comfortably. I even plan to take these sneakers to an intense workout tonight, knowing full-well that they’ll stand the test of vigorous exercise. As a fashion editor, I value a good-looking silhouette, as well. These Lululemon tennis shoes are some of the most stylish trainers in my wardrobe, exuding a fun color and even better profile.

Lululemon

If you want in on these royal- and editor-approved kicks, then this is the time to snag them. Shop the discounted Lululemon Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe, starting at $69, below.

Lululemon Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe

Lululemon

Lululemon Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe

Lululemon

Lululemon Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe