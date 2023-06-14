Kate Middleton Just Wore the Comfy Summer Sneakers Shoppers Call "Perfect" for Standing All Day

This Lululemon style is just as practical as it is stylish.

Published on June 14, 2023

Kate Middleton wearing Lululemon Sneakers
No matter how many supermodels wear the chunky dad sneaker trend, I just can’t get on board with heavy shoes for summer. Consequently, when it comes to my sporty lace-ups, I always opt for light, sleek, and classic looking options between May and September, and I know I’m not alone. While showing off her moves in a rugby game promoting Shaping Us, a campaign dedicated to childhood mental health awareness, Kate Middleton sported the ridiculously comfortable Lululemon Chargefeel Low Workout Shoes

Kate Middleton wearing Lululemon Sneakers

Getty Images

Paired with her Sweaty Betty joggers and high ponytail, the Princess of Wales’ creamy white sneaker choice made her outfit both relaxed and game ready. However, there's so much more to these airy kicks than just looks. Originally designed to support your legs, feet, and joints through the harsh impact of running and cross training exercises, these shoes feature enough cushioning to make each step feel like bouncing on a cloud. The stretchy, porous fabric keeps you cool and stretches with your feet, ensuring a comfortable fit even as they swell throughout the day. Finally, the outsole is flexible enough to walk with ease, but still has enough traction to keep you from slipping.

Lululemon Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe

Lululemon

Shop now: $138; lululemon.com

Best of all, shoppers say they’re worth the investment for everything from gym sessions to long hours of walking and standing. “These shoes have excellent padding and breathability,” wrote one avid walker, who noted that they’re as comfortable at the beginning of their stroll as they are “eight miles later.”  Another reviewer agreed that they can wear them for “daily walks, running errands and traveling” without feeling any pain. “I regret it when I don’t wear them,” they added. A third fan simply dubbed this sneaker the “perfect shoe” for “hour-long walks” and “standing on your feet all day.” 

When it comes to sensible footwear in classic styles, Kate Middleton is a pro, and this latest pick is no exception. Shop the Lululemon Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe for $138 from the brand’s site.

