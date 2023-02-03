Kate Middleton Re-Wore a Jacket She's Had Since 2011

The duchess is an outfit-repeating queen.

Published on February 3, 2023
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton loves to repeat an outfit — and for a celebrity (a royal one, at that), it's a rarity that we love to see. This time, the Duchess of Cambridge actually pulled out a coat that she's had for more than a decade, proving that sometimes, princesses are really like us, after all. People reports that Middleton teamed up with U.K. radio host Roman Kemp as part of her Shaping Us campaign. Together, they appeared in a video to promote the new initiative, which Kate has been championing for the last week. 

In the clip, Kate wears a coat from L.K. Bennett, a piece that eagle-eyed royal fans will recognize from 2011. She also wore the coat during a vacation to Switzerland in 2013 and was seen wearing the same jacket in 2012 when she was taking her dog, Lupo, out for a walk. For the new video, she paired the coat with another favorite, a Holland Cooper Fair Isle turtleneck sweater, which she's also worn in the past. Most recently, the statement-making sweater made an appearance in Dec. 2022, when Kate wore it to decorate a Christmas tree.

The video shows Kate and Kemp having a frank discussion about the importance of mental health while taking in the countryside near Hertfordshire, England. Shaping Up aims to bring attention to the early childhood years (up to age 5, according to the Independent), which includes both physical and mental health. 

“The campaign is fundamentally about shining a spotlight on the critical importance of early childhood and how it shapes the adults we become," Kate said in a speech. "During this time we lay the foundations and building blocks for life. And it is when we learn to understand ourselves, understand others, and understand the world in which we live."

