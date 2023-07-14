Kate Middleton's Linen Striped Blazer Was Made for Summer

A jacket is likely the last thing you want to wear on a hot summer day, but there are some occasions that call for the professional and polished staple to be worn no matter the weather. And such was the case for Kate Middleton this morning.



On Friday, the Princess of Wales and her entire family — including husband Prince William and their three children, George, Charlotte, and Louie — stepped out for an official outing at the RAF Fairford air station in England ahead of The Royal International Air Tattoo show this weekend, and for the occasion, Kate swapped her breezy summer dresses for a lightweight blazer and pants combo.



Getty

On top, she wore a beige-and-white pinstriped double-breasted jacket by Blaze Milano layered over a plain white T-shirt. Kate's blazer was seemingly made with summer in mind — from its lightweight linen fabric to its bamboo-style buttons. Meanwhile, on bottom, the duchess opted for a pair of navy blue cropped, ankle-length trousers and pointed-toe flats. She finished off her tailored daytime look with a diamond pendant necklace, gold hoops, and her sapphire engagement ring.

Her chestnut brown hair was worn down and straight with plenty of volume, and she matched her pink lipstick to the rosy color of her cheeks.



Kate's outfit coordinated with the rest of her family's ensembles. William, for his part, wore navy blue chinos with a coordinating blazer and button-down. Louis matched his dad in navy shorts and a crewneck sweater with a white collared shirt underneath, while George opted for green chinos and a polo in a lighter shade of blue. Charlotte also wore blue in the form of a white-and-navy striped dress, which was paired with a white cardigan and Converse sneakers.

