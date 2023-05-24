Kate Middleton Wore the $545 Outerwear Staple That Works Year-Round, and We Found Similar Options From $38

It elevates any look.

By
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and others. She has more than 10 years of experience writing and editing branded and editorial content. She received her BA in journalism from The George Washington University. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 24, 2023 @ 04:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Kate Middleton Blazer Target, Nordstrom, etc.
Photo:

Target/ Getty Images

When Kate Middleton shows us that a lightweight outerwear staple is appropriate any time of year, we listen. The Princess of Wales is the queen of elevated basics, and is no stranger to wearing a comfy and practical blazer with a T-shirt and sneakers look (Middleton’s go-tos are Vejas). Some of her most recent blazer choices come in the quintessential summer colors: sky blue and canary yellow.

If you want to snag Middleton’s $545 Reiss Hollie Linen Blend double-breasted blue blazer, which is nearly sold out right now, consider opting for a similar but significantly more affordable style, like this nearly identical Target version from A New Day, which is just $38. These Middleton-esque blazers are ideal for wearing on those chilly summer nights or to add a sophisticated touch to your look, no matter the temperature.

Kate Middleton-Inspired Blazers

To snag Middleton’s look, keep things casual by wearing the light blue blazer with a crisp white T-shirt, fitted pants that fall at the ankle, and your favorite comfy pair of sneakers. The light blue relaxed fit blazer from A New Day shares the same double-breasted, double-button, and functional double pocket style as Middleton’s. It has a notched lapel collar and falls just below the hip, making it a good option to also layer over a fitted summer dress. The A New Day blazer is made of a lightweight rayon and polyester blend that’s still breathable for warm days (Middleton’s featured summer’s go-to fabric, linen). Shoppers suggest sizing down as the blazer runs a bit big, but one person shared that it’s “comfortable and stylish.”

Women's Relaxed Fit Essential Blazer

Target

Shop now: $38; target.com

If you prefer a more fitted look, this single button style from Grey Lab adds classic sophistication to any look with peaked lapels. Wear it open for a casually cool style, or get buttoned up if you’re heading to work or an elegant event. When buttoned, the blazer takes on a flattering hourglass silhouette, while still offering plenty of flexibility and movement. 

One-Button Blazer

Nordstrom

Shop now: $120; nordstrom.com

If you are on the hunt for a linen-blend blazer like Middleton’s, snag this DKNY style in frosting blue that’s made of soft, barely-there linen and viscose. The tailored jacket has notched lapels and a two-button design, plus front pocket flaps. Or, add this breathable linen and rayon blend jacket in summer-ready white to your virtual cart for $38. The Target blazer is also available in yellow sunset, a similar option to Middleton’s recent canary yellow style.

Women's Linen Relaxed Fit Spring Blazer

Target

Shop now: $38; target.com

You can also copy Middleton’s look in this Nordstrom ultra light blue boyfriend blazer that features a lightly relaxed fit. It has a faux pocket style along with a comfortable blend of polyester, rayon, and spandex fabric for stretchy comfort. The blazer is designed to be slightly oversized, so if you want something more fitted consider sizing down. One shopper said they “got rave reviews” while wearing it and added that it’s “comfy, professional.”

Boyfriend Blazer

Nordstrom

Shop now: $100 (Originally $129); nordstrom.com

It’s always an appropriate time to elevate your look with a blazer, and these Kate Middleton-inspired options will help you easily achieve that, for less. Keep scrolling for even more lightweight, colorful summer blazer styles.

Relaxed Stretch Linen Blend Blazer

Nordstrom

Shop now: $99; nordstrom.com

FERBIA Women's Casual Blazer

Amazon

Shop now: $44; amazon.com

Womens Casual Blazer

Amazon

Shop now: $51 (Originally $60); amazon.com

Women's Linen Relaxed Fit Spring Blazer

Target

Shop now: $38; target.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

I Buy A Fresh Pair Of White Sneakers Every Summer, and I'll Be Restocking With These $20 Pair From Amazon
I Buy Fresh White Sneakers Every Summer, and I’m Restocking My Collection With This $21 Amazon Pair
Iâm a Former Madewell Employee, and These Are 10 Things Iâm Buying From Its New, On-Sale Summer Collection
I’m a Former Madewell Employee, and These Are 10 Things I’m Buying From Its New, On-Sale Summer Collection
This Shaping Swimsuit That Smooths and Sculpts Is the Only Thing You Need to Cop This Summer
I Tried This Ultra-Flattering, Sculpting Swimsuit, and Now I Never Want to Wear Anything Else
Related Articles
A woman wears a blue button down with long white shorts, one way to wear shorts for work.
How to Wear Shorts for Work All Summer Long
Here Are Amazonâs Top 10 Most Popular Breezy Blouses to Snag Before Summer â and Theyâre All Under $50
Summer Blouses Are Taking Over Amazon’s Best-Sellers List, and These Are the 10 Styles Shoppers Love Most
Taylor Swift Dress
Taylor Swift's Floral Summer Dress Sold Out in Less Than 24 Hours, but I Found 7 Lookalikes Starting at $31
A woman wears a blue vest suit
16 Ways to Wear Summer Suits without Breaking a Sweat
Eva Longoria Ushered In the Return of Linen â and I Found TK Pieces to Keep You Cool and Comfortable All Season Long
Eva Longoria Just Wore an Airy 3-Piece Set That Ushered in the Return of This Classic Summer Fabric
Kate Middleton Just Re-Wore These Comfy Sneakers From the Brand Jennifer Garner Also Wears on Repeat
Kate Middleton Just Re-Wore These Comfy Sneakers From the Brand Jennifer Garner Also Wears on Repeat
Hailey Beiber in Long White Strapless Top
Rihanna and Hailey Bieber Are Making a Case for This Controversial ‘90s Top That’s Perfect for Summer
Kate Middleton Metallic Shoe Trend
Kate Middleton Wore the Bold Shoe Trend That’s Showing Zero Signs of Quitting
Katie Holmesâ Latest Street Style Featured the Summer Version of This 2023 Comeback Trend
Katie Holmes Just Wore a Summer-Ready Version of This 2023 Comeback Skirt Trend
WIHOLL Womens Summer Tops Casual Square Neck Puff Short Sleeve T Shirts
Amazon Shoppers Say This $25 Summer Blouse Feels “Like a T-Shirt” but Has a Stylish, Elevated Look
Kate Middleton White Heels
Kate Middleton Just Wore Summer 2023’s Biggest Shoe Trend, and I Added a Similar $28 Style to My Cart
17,000+ Amazon Shoppers Love This Lightweight Tunic That Doubles as the âPerfect Cover-Upâ for Swimsuits
17,000+ Amazon Shoppers Love This Lightweight Tunic That Doubles as the “Perfect Cover-Up” for Swimsuits
Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts Wore the Low-Key Summer Shoe Kate Middleton Is a Fan of, Too
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Keeps Reaching for This Rainy Day Essential, and a Similar Pair I Swear by Is $30 on Amazon
LOTD 5/11: Elizabeth Debicki
Elizabeth Debicki Wore Summer’s Quintessential Pants Trend
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren Wore the Spunky Color Trend That’s Not Going Away Anytime Soon