Kate Middleton Wore the $545 Outerwear Staple That Works Year-Round, and We Found Similar Options From $38

When Kate Middleton shows us that a lightweight outerwear staple is appropriate any time of year, we listen. The Princess of Wales is the queen of elevated basics, and is no stranger to wearing a comfy and practical blazer with a T-shirt and sneakers look (Middleton’s go-tos are Vejas). Some of her most recent blazer choices come in the quintessential summer colors: sky blue and canary yellow. If you want to snag Middleton’s $545 Reiss Hollie Linen Blend double-breasted blue blazer, which is nearly sold out right now, consider opting for a similar but significantly more affordable style, like this nearly identical Target version from A New Day, which is just $38. These Middleton-esque blazers are ideal for wearing on those chilly summer nights or to add a sophisticated touch to your look, no matter the temperature. Kate Middleton-Inspired Blazers A New Day Relaxed Fit Essential Blazer, $38; target.com Grey Lab One-Button Blazer, $120; nordstrom.com DKNY Linen Blend Blazer, $149; nordstrom.com A New Day Relaxed Fit Spring Blazer, $38; target.com Nordstrom Boyfriend Blazer, 100 (Originally $129); nordstrom.com Nordstrom Relaxed Stretch Linen Blend Blazer, $99; nordstrom.com Ferbia Casual Blazer, $44; amazon.com BBX Lephsnt Store Oversized Casual Blazer, $51 (Originally $60); amazon.com A New Day Relaxed Fit Spring Blazer, $38; target.com To snag Middleton’s look, keep things casual by wearing the light blue blazer with a crisp white T-shirt, fitted pants that fall at the ankle, and your favorite comfy pair of sneakers. The light blue relaxed fit blazer from A New Day shares the same double-breasted, double-button, and functional double pocket style as Middleton’s. It has a notched lapel collar and falls just below the hip, making it a good option to also layer over a fitted summer dress. The A New Day blazer is made of a lightweight rayon and polyester blend that’s still breathable for warm days (Middleton’s featured summer’s go-to fabric, linen). Shoppers suggest sizing down as the blazer runs a bit big, but one person shared that it’s “comfortable and stylish.” Target Shop now: $38; target.com If you prefer a more fitted look, this single button style from Grey Lab adds classic sophistication to any look with peaked lapels. Wear it open for a casually cool style, or get buttoned up if you’re heading to work or an elegant event. When buttoned, the blazer takes on a flattering hourglass silhouette, while still offering plenty of flexibility and movement. Nordstrom Shop now: $120; nordstrom.com If you are on the hunt for a linen-blend blazer like Middleton’s, snag this DKNY style in frosting blue that’s made of soft, barely-there linen and viscose. The tailored jacket has notched lapels and a two-button design, plus front pocket flaps. Or, add this breathable linen and rayon blend jacket in summer-ready white to your virtual cart for $38. The Target blazer is also available in yellow sunset, a similar option to Middleton’s recent canary yellow style. Target Shop now: $38; target.com You can also copy Middleton’s look in this Nordstrom ultra light blue boyfriend blazer that features a lightly relaxed fit. It has a faux pocket style along with a comfortable blend of polyester, rayon, and spandex fabric for stretchy comfort. The blazer is designed to be slightly oversized, so if you want something more fitted consider sizing down. One shopper said they “got rave reviews” while wearing it and added that it’s “comfy, professional.” Nordstrom Shop now: $100 (Originally $129); nordstrom.com It’s always an appropriate time to elevate your look with a blazer, and these Kate Middleton-inspired options will help you easily achieve that, for less. Keep scrolling for even more lightweight, colorful summer blazer styles. Nordstrom Shop now: $99; nordstrom.com Amazon Shop now: $44; amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $51 (Originally $60); amazon.com Target Shop now: $38; target.com