Kate Middleton’s Flattering Dress Sold Out Mega Fast, but I Found 8 Lookalikes Starting at $37

It looks just like her go-to multi-seasonal coat.

Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
Published on April 24, 2023 @ 11:30PM

Kate Middleton Burgundy Lapel Dress Coat
Kate Middleton has always been one of my favorite style icons, whether she is dressed in one of her perfect color palettes or royal-approved gowns. Each outfit is effortlessly catered to what she knows and loves and has additionally proved her place in the fashion industry by sticking to her favorite, timeless finds.


The Princess of Wales was recently spotted in Birmingham alongside Prince William. What’s more is she was attempting to cook up Indian street food while accessorized in Sezane gold earrings and dressed in a truly jaw-dropping Karen Millen dress. The since sold-out number featured a deep ruby color, long sleeves, pleated fabric, and a midi length that revealed what I can only assume are a pair of Gianvito 105 pumps, a stiletto she wears on repeat. 


This dress looked oddly familiar, and that’s when I realized Middleton was wearing a version of her go-to multi-seasonal coat. She can’t get enough of these long-line overcoats during the chillier months, and one look at this powder blue jacket or this neutral option will prove I’m right. The overlap between the two styles intersect at the upper part of the gown, revealing exaggerated lapels and a front closure, while the A-line hem is yet another similarity.

Shop Kate Middleton-Inspired A-Line Dresses

Everyone can see that the two styles are very much alike, and I don’t blame the princess for sticking to what she knows. In fact, it’s smart to wear such A-line silhouettes, as they’re specifically tailored to cinch the waist while accentuating the hips and bust. Better yet, the strong lapels add a unique blazer-like take to an otherwise-classic dress, making it a show-stopping moment for various body types, ages, and styles.


If you’re like me, you’re not only sold on Middleton’s take on her favorite trench coat, but you also want to lock in her exact dress. Unfortunately, it’s been wiped clean off of the shelves, but that doesn’t mean you can’t score a good look alike. Brands such as Madewell, French Connection, and Gibsonlook have managed to emulate the classy lapels and structured uppers starting at $37. Shop some of my favorite finds below. 

Sleeveless Trench Dress

Nordstrom

Shop now: $115; nordstrom.com

Black Halo Women's Rio Blazer Mini Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $173; amazon.com

SweatyRocks Women's Elegant Lapel Blazer Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $40; amazon.com

Whisper Double Breasted Blazer Dress

Nordstrom

Shop now: $148; nordstrom.com

SweatyRocks Women's Elegant Sleeveless Lapel Blazer Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $37; amazon.com

