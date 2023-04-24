Celebrity Kate Middleton Kate Middleton’s Flattering Dress Sold Out Mega Fast, but I Found 8 Lookalikes Starting at $37 It looks just like her go-to multi-seasonal coat. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Instagram Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on April 24, 2023 @ 11:30PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images Kate Middleton has always been one of my favorite style icons, whether she is dressed in one of her perfect color palettes or royal-approved gowns. Each outfit is effortlessly catered to what she knows and loves and has additionally proved her place in the fashion industry by sticking to her favorite, timeless finds. The Princess of Wales was recently spotted in Birmingham alongside Prince William. What’s more is she was attempting to cook up Indian street food while accessorized in Sezane gold earrings and dressed in a truly jaw-dropping Karen Millen dress. The since sold-out number featured a deep ruby color, long sleeves, pleated fabric, and a midi length that revealed what I can only assume are a pair of Gianvito 105 pumps, a stiletto she wears on repeat. This dress looked oddly familiar, and that’s when I realized Middleton was wearing a version of her go-to multi-seasonal coat. She can’t get enough of these long-line overcoats during the chillier months, and one look at this powder blue jacket or this neutral option will prove I’m right. The overlap between the two styles intersect at the upper part of the gown, revealing exaggerated lapels and a front closure, while the A-line hem is yet another similarity. Shop Kate Middleton-Inspired A-Line Dresses Gibsonlook Sleeveless Trench Dress, $115; nordstrom.com Black Halo Rio Blazer Mini Dress, $173; amazon.com Sweatyrocks Sleeveless Blazer Dress, $37; amazon.com French Connection Whisper Double-Breasted Blazer Dress, $148; nordstrom.com Madewell Kacie Linen Blend Shirtdress, $138; nordstrom.com and madewell.com Sweatyrocks Lapel Blazer Asymmetrical Wrap Dress, $40; amazon.com Dress the Population Gloria Front-Zip Sheath Dress, $198; nordstrom.com Halogen Sleeveless Blazer Romper, $99; nordstrom.com Everyone can see that the two styles are very much alike, and I don’t blame the princess for sticking to what she knows. In fact, it’s smart to wear such A-line silhouettes, as they’re specifically tailored to cinch the waist while accentuating the hips and bust. Better yet, the strong lapels add a unique blazer-like take to an otherwise-classic dress, making it a show-stopping moment for various body types, ages, and styles. If you’re like me, you’re not only sold on Middleton’s take on her favorite trench coat, but you also want to lock in her exact dress. Unfortunately, it’s been wiped clean off of the shelves, but that doesn’t mean you can’t score a good look alike. Brands such as Madewell, French Connection, and Gibsonlook have managed to emulate the classy lapels and structured uppers starting at $37. Shop some of my favorite finds below. Nordstrom Shop now: $115; nordstrom.com Amazon Shop now: $173; amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $40; amazon.com Nordstrom Shop now: $148; nordstrom.com Amazon Shop now: $37; amazon.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Shoppers Say This "Flowy and Comfortable" Amazon Maxi Dress Is "Perfect for Spring" I Replaced All of My Perfumes With These 6 Fresh, Elevated Scents From a Hypoallergenic Brand Amazon Shoppers Call This $15 Anti-Aging Powerhouse Serum “Liquid Gold in a Bottle”