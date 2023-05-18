Kate Middleton's Kelly Green Shirtdress Was Sending a Special Message

Kate Middleton is making a statement with her latest look — literally — all while raising awareness for mental health.

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Week, the Princess of Wales was spotted wearing the color green — the international symbol of mental health awareness — while visiting the Anna Freud Center in London. A charity patron since the early days of being a royal, Kate sported a vibrant emerald green (the color that signifies new life, new growth, and new beginnings) button-front shirtdress by Suzannah London for the occasion. The midi dress featured short sleeves, a lapel collar, and a belted waist, while white and black Mary Jane pumps from Alessandra Rich and diamond-encrusted drop earrings completed her outfit.

Beauty-wise, she wore her hair in voluminous curls with a side part, and the rest of her glam included smoky eyeshadow, rosy cheeks, and peach lipstick.

Earlier this week, the Princess made her first stop in raising public awareness for mental health by visiting the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust, a charity that supports and mentors young people. While addressing inequitable access to mental health support for children and young people across the U.K. — Kate shared that she also faces anxiety, especially when it comes to public speaking as a royal.

KIN CHEUNG/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

“She said she 'had to learn and she's still learning every day,' " Dame Kelly Holmes told People. "Doing public speaking isn't a natural thing for lots of people, and she said she's still working that out, how to project," Holmes added. "She humanized everything to show not everyone's perfect."

Holmes applauded the duchess for being "lovely because she was just willing to be asked questions,” continuing, “That was really nice because it showed somebody of her stature and status is human as well.”