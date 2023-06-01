Kate Middleton Wore a Shimmering Pink Gown and Her Favorite Tiara for Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's Wedding Reception

Earlier today, Kate Middleton arrived at Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan's wedding at the Zahran Palace wearing a light-as-air pink gown by Elie Saab, but the Princess of Wales traded in the ethereal confection of a column gown for something a little more party-ready for the wedding reception. According to People, Kate and her husband, Prince William, swapped their outfits for the night's festivities, with Kate slipping into a slinky sequin-covered dress by one of her go-to labels, Jenny Packham. The publication adds that the dress is from one of the brand's 2017 collections.

As part of the reception, Kate and William paid their respects to both the bride and groom and their parents at a royal banquet. People notes that it wasn't just Kate and William who changed — the bride and most of the other guests went for a more formal look as the day's events went on, too. Kate's gown featured long sleeves and a short train, and she added one of her favorite tiaras to finish the look: Queen Mary's Lover's Knot. She also wore the Greville Chandelier earrings for a final touch of sparkle. Other accessories included a blue sash (it's part of the regalia that signifies her position as a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order) and a yellow ribbon pin with a portrait of Queen Elizabeth (a brooch that represents the Royal Family Order).

Kate has worn the tiara on several occasions since her own royal wedding back in 2011 (though she chose a different tiara for her own ceremony), including several state visits and the annual Diplomatic Corps reception. Princess Diana also wore it frequently, People adds.

According to the Court Jeweller, the tiara features pearls hanging from diamond knots and is more than 100 years old. It was originally commissioned from jeweler Garrard by Queen Mary in 1913 or 1914, nobody knows for sure. Kate most recently wore the piece during a South Africa state visit to the U.K. after not wearing a tiara in more than two years as formal events were impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

