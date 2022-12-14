Kate Middleton Is Reportedly Indeed a "Hugger"

A royal insider is correcting a claim Meghan Markle made about Kate Middleton during her new Netflix docu-series, Harry & Meghan. In volume I of the show, Markle said that her first meeting with Prince William and Kate Middleton was slightly awkward due to her American instinct to hug upon meeting and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's "formality." But now, a friend of Kate is dispelling that statement.

"Kate's a big hugger," the source told People. "She is warm and friendly and greets everyone with a big hug and kiss. It comes naturally to her to be like that."

Markle initially recounted their first dinner together saying she was "in ripped jeans and barefoot." "Like I was a hugger, always been a hugger," she said. "I didn't realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits."

She added, "I guess I'd start to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside, carried through on the inside. There is a forward-facing way of being and then you close the door and you relax now. But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me."

The streaming platform dropped another bombshell trailer for tomorrow's installment of the series. During the clip, experts and friends say that there was "a real kind of war against Meghan" and that the duchess became a "scapegoat for the palace."

"They would feed stories on her, whether they were true or not to avoid other less favorable stories being printed," Lucy Fraser, Meghan's friend, stated.

"You would see it play out," Meghan chimed in. "Like a story about someone in the family would pop up for a minute, and they'd go 'got to make that go away.' But there's real estate on a website homepage. There's real estate on a newspaper front cover, and something has to be filled in there about someone royal."