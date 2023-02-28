Kate Middleton Spiced Up Her Signature Outfit Formula With a High-Waisted Houndstooth Skirt

As if we need another reason to find the Princess of Wales entirely relatable (an oxymoron if I’ve ever seen one) following the infamous pancake debacle, Kate Middleton just elevated her signature outfit formula with a patterned skirt that could very well be purchased at your local mall.

On Tuesday, the royal was spotted out and about wearing the affordable find in question when heading to an appearance in South Wales alongside her husband, Prince William. While Middleton may have called on her signature silhouette of a cream-colored Alexander McQueen trench coat layered over a matching cream turtleneck and paired with a full-length skirt for the occasion, the bottoms she chose had a bit of added flair compared to her typical M.O.

Instead of reaching for solid-colored trousers, like she did when visiting the Oxford House Nursing Home or stepping out in Windsor, England, the princess sported a fun, high-waisted black-and-white houndstooth skirt, which she picked up from none other than Zara.

Kate kept her glam equally as standard as her outfit, opting to wear her blown-out brunette hair down with a side part. She accessorized with simple pearl drop earrings, black suede boots, and a black handbag, and she finished the ensemble with a fresh-faced makeup look and a pink lip.

getty images

Later in the day, Middleton proved that her outfit was fit for more than just strolling outdoors by taking part in a spin class at the Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Centre. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the princess was pictured riding a stationary bike next to William in an effort to learn about the importance of exercise to mental health and well-being.