Kate Middleton Wore a Blue Houndstooth Dress During a Solo Outing at Harvard

Truly the best in class.

December 2, 2022
From cozy black turtlenecks to the burgundy pantsuit of our dreams, Kate Middleton has been positively acing East Coast dressing while galavanting around Massachusetts with Prince William this week — and her latest (solo) outing was no exception.

On Friday, the Princess of Wales spent the morning in Cambridge, Massachusetts at Harvard University to speak with researchers at the ivy league school’s Center on the Developing Child. During the visit, Middleton wore a blue-and-black houndstooth dress by Emilia Wickstead, which featured a collar, long sleeves, a waist-cinching belt, and a mid-calf length. Black suede heels, a matching baby blue handbag, and simple earrings completed Kate’s look, and she wore her brown hair in soft waves parted on the side.

The mother-of-three has long been an advocate for early childhood development, stating just last week that society must do “everything we can to nurture our children” in an op-ed published by The Telegraph.

“Over the past 10 years, talking to a wide range of experts about how we deal with societal issues, like poor mental and physical health, I have become more and more sure of one thing: if we are going to create a healthier and happier society for future generations, we must start by understanding and acknowledging the unique importance of the first five years of life,” Kate wrote.

Aside from speaking with researchers on-site, Middleton also commemorated her Harvard visit by following in her father-in-law, King Charles’ footsteps and signing the university guest book 36 years after Charles signed his own name back in 1986, People reports.

