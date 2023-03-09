Kate Middleton Wore a Headscarf That Matched the Outfit She Wore to Pakistan in 2019

Kate Middleton just ditched her signature bouncy blowout for a very good reason.



This morning, the Princess of Wales made an appearance alongside her husband Prince William at the Hayes Muslim Center in London to thank aid workers and fundraisers dedicated to providing relief to those affected by the recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Out of respect for the culture, Kate covered up her glossy waves with a black and white floral headscarf designed by the Pakistani fashion brand Élan. The hijab matched one of the outfits she wore to Pakistan during her and William's 2019 tour, which included an embroidered kurti, white trousers, and suede pointy-toe pumps.

Getty

For Thursday's occasion, Kate paired her headscarf with a tailored black Catherine Walker coat with a matching pleated dress underneath, opaque black tights, and black suede pointed-toe heels. She accessorized with a black leather top-handle bag decorated with gold hardware, as well as her sapphire engagement ring.

During the outing, Kate spoke with charities and their workers who recently returned from Turkey about the latest developments amid the crisis, which saw over 47,000 people lose their lives, and how the U.K Disasters Emergency Committee's Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal is making a big difference.



In the days following the natural disaster, Kate and Will voiced their support for the appeal, tweeting: "We have been horrified to see the harrowing images coming out of Turkey and Syria in the aftermath of the earthquakes this week. Our thoughts are with the communities affected and we are pleased to support the @decappeal campaign which will aid the response on the ground."

