Kate Middleton Wore a Headscarf That Matched the Outfit She Wore to Pakistan in 2019

The Princess of Wales is clearly a fan of the Pakistani fashion brand, Élan.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 9, 2023 @ 09:44AM
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton. Photo:

Splash News

Kate Middleton just ditched her signature bouncy blowout for a very good reason. 

This morning, the Princess of Wales made an appearance alongside her husband Prince William at the Hayes Muslim Center in London to thank aid workers and fundraisers dedicated to providing relief to those affected by the recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Out of respect for the culture, Kate covered up her glossy waves with a black and white floral headscarf designed by the Pakistani fashion brand Élan. The hijab matched one of the outfits she wore to Pakistan during her and William's 2019 tour, which included an embroidered kurti, white trousers, and suede pointy-toe pumps.

Kate Middleton

Getty

For Thursday's occasion, Kate paired her headscarf with a tailored black Catherine Walker coat with a matching pleated dress underneath, opaque black tights, and black suede pointed-toe heels. She accessorized with a black leather top-handle bag decorated with gold hardware, as well as her sapphire engagement ring. 

During the outing, Kate spoke with charities and their workers who recently returned from Turkey about the latest developments amid the crisis, which saw over 47,000 people lose their lives, and how the U.K Disasters Emergency Committee's Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal is making a big difference. 

In the days following the natural disaster, Kate and Will voiced their support for the appeal, tweeting: "We have been horrified to see the harrowing images coming out of Turkey and Syria in the aftermath of the earthquakes this week. Our thoughts are with the communities affected and we are pleased to support the @decappeal campaign which will aid the response on the ground."

Related Articles
kate middleton camo coat irish guards visit
Kate Middleton Bundled Up in the Biggest Camouflage Coat and Cozy Snow Boots to Visit the Irish Guards
Sophie Turner LV PFW 2023
Sophie Turner Wore an Outfit Printed Entirely in Sheet Music
Kerry Washington ABFF
Kerry Washington Wore Whitney Houston's Iconic 1996 Red Velvet Dress
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh Wore Nothing But a Thong Underneath Her Sheer Sequined Evening Skirt
Halsey
Halsey Wore a Completely See-Through Dress With Black Lingerie Underneath at Lanvin
Ciara Giambattista Valli Paris FW 2023
Ciara Wore a Completely Sheer Bedazzled Gown
EmRata Loewe
Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore a Phallic Plant As a Top
Julia Fox
Julia Fox Wore a Minidress Made Entirely Out of Belts
Kate Middleton Fascinator Hat
Kate Middleton Wore One of Her Signature Outfit Formulas for an Appearance With Prince William
Kate middleton houndstooth skirt
Kate Middleton Spiced Up Her Signature Outfit Formula With a High-Waisted Houndstooth Skirt
Gigi Hadid on Jimmy Fallon
Gigi Hadid Paired a Futuristic Hooded Leather Jacket With Matching Pantaboots
Kaia Gerber in Celine
Kaia Gerber Wore the Formal Version of Crochet in a Sheer LBD
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Red Houndstooth Coat Is an Ode to One of Princess Diana's Most Daring Looks
Dua lipa Milan Fashion Week
Dua Lipa Wore a Completely Sheer Lace Catsuit
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Just Wore the 3-Piece Outfit Formula I Always Go Back to
Kate Middleton Flipping Pancakes
Kate Middleton’s Pancake Disaster Was So Relatable