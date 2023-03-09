Celebrity Kate Middleton Kate Middleton Wore a Headscarf That Matched the Outfit She Wore to Pakistan in 2019 The Princess of Wales is clearly a fan of the Pakistani fashion brand, Élan. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on March 9, 2023 @ 09:44AM Pin Share Tweet Email Kate Middleton. Photo: Splash News Kate Middleton just ditched her signature bouncy blowout for a very good reason. This morning, the Princess of Wales made an appearance alongside her husband Prince William at the Hayes Muslim Center in London to thank aid workers and fundraisers dedicated to providing relief to those affected by the recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Out of respect for the culture, Kate covered up her glossy waves with a black and white floral headscarf designed by the Pakistani fashion brand Élan. The hijab matched one of the outfits she wore to Pakistan during her and William's 2019 tour, which included an embroidered kurti, white trousers, and suede pointy-toe pumps. Getty For Thursday's occasion, Kate paired her headscarf with a tailored black Catherine Walker coat with a matching pleated dress underneath, opaque black tights, and black suede pointed-toe heels. She accessorized with a black leather top-handle bag decorated with gold hardware, as well as her sapphire engagement ring. Kate Middleton Bundled Up in the Biggest Camouflage Coat and Cozy Snow Boots to Visit the Irish Guards During the outing, Kate spoke with charities and their workers who recently returned from Turkey about the latest developments amid the crisis, which saw over 47,000 people lose their lives, and how the U.K Disasters Emergency Committee's Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal is making a big difference. In the days following the natural disaster, Kate and Will voiced their support for the appeal, tweeting: "We have been horrified to see the harrowing images coming out of Turkey and Syria in the aftermath of the earthquakes this week. Our thoughts are with the communities affected and we are pleased to support the @decappeal campaign which will aid the response on the ground."