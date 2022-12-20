Kate Middleton's Green Plaid Trench Coat Ushered In Major Holiday Vibes

And she wore it while planting a tree in Queen Elizabeth's honor.

December 20, 2022
Kate Middleton Cambridgeshire
From vibrant coat-dress hybrids to neutral tried-and-true closet staples, Kate Middleton is never one to shy away from accessorizing with one of her (many) very good coats when in need of an extra layer of warmth. Her latest outerwear offering? A festive hunter-green trench that ushered in all of the holiday vibes.

The Princess of Wales sported the seasonal look in question while planting a tree in Queen Elizabeth II’s honor late last week. The event, which was documented on The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative Twitter account, took place in the Dean’s Yard at Westminster Abbey and saw the former duchess wearing a cozy navy-and-green plaid Holland Cooper trench coat layered over a coordinating green turtleneck sweater dress. Navy suede knee-high boots and simple gold drop earrings completed Kate’s look, and she wore her brown hair in blown-out waves with a side part.

While QGC was first created as “a UK-wide tree planting initiative inviting people to ‘Plant a Tree for the Jubilee,’” each year, according to its Twitter bio, the tree-planting initiative was recently extended by King Charles to March 2023 in wake of the Queen’s passing. 

“Amidst final preparations for the #TogetherAtChristmas carol service at Westminster Abbey last week, The Princess of Wales planted a tree for the #queensgreencanopy in honour of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II❤️,” QGC wrote in a tweet. The account later specified in a separate tweet that Middleton “planted a wild cherry tree in the Dean’s Yard, which joints over a million trees planted across the UK as part of the #queensgreencanopy.”

