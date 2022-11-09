Kate Middleton Wore the Fall Version of Her Monochromatic Outfit Formula

When it comes to things Kate Middleton is an expert in, we can safely say that graceful public appearances and philanthropic efforts top the list. But the (newly appointed) Princess of Wales is also known for her collection of good coats and perfect outfit formulas (typically consisting of a monochromatic moment), which she called on again during her most recent appearance — this time adding an autumnal twist.

On Wednesday, Middleton arrived at the Colham Manor Children’s Centre in an olive-colored look that included a deep hunter-green trench coat with a tie waist from Hobbs layered over a fitted ribbed Mango dress in a similar hue. She finished off the look by cinching her waist with a black-and-gold belt and accessorizing with a coordinating leather Jimmy Choo clutch, matching suede pointy-toe pumps, and simple drop earrings.

The princess visited the organization to learn more about mental health in mothers, where she was seen speaking with young mothers and staff members. At one point, the mother-of-three shared her poppy remembrance pin with a little boy she met at the center. Royal correspondent Rhiannon Mills shared the adorable exchange on Twitter.

The boy named Akeem asked the princess her name. "My name is Catherine," she answered. "Nice to meet you."

When she noticed Akeem looking at her pin, she asked him if he had one. "Would you like mine?" Middleton asked the youngin, to which he replied, "Yes." The duchess proceeded to remove the special flower and hand it to Akeem.

The red flower is typically donned by royals in the month of November in honor of soldiers who have died in war as a part of the Commonwealth countries' Remembrance Day on Nov. 11 .