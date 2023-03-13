Kate Middleton Looked Ready For Spring in Floral Peplum Skirt Suit

The Monday blues are alive and well, as some of us may feel the wrath of the lost precious hour of sleep. But on the bright side, warmer days are ahead, and to usher in major spring fashion vibes and save us from ruin is no other than Kate Middleton.

For the first time since becoming Princess of Wales, following the death of Queen Elizabeth and King Charles's accession to the throne in September, Kate and Prince William attended the annual Commonwealth Day Service on Monday. Princess Kate sported a navy Erdem peplum jacket and skirt with a white floral embroidered print. She accessorized the look with her signature piece: a wide-brimmed fascinator in the shade of navy blue with a lavish bow and a pair of pumps.

And while the skirt suit screamed spring fashion is ready to bloom, it was her choice of jewelry that was notably memorable. Paying tribute through her fashion to the late Princess Diana, she added a little sparkle with a pair of sapphire and diamond drop earrings that previously belonged to her, along with Queen Alexandra’s Three Feathers Brooch. Kate carried navy gloves and a matching clutch as she walked into Westminster Abbey.

Getty Images

Beauty-wise, Kate tucked her hair into a braided low bun and combined her rosy cheeks and pink lips with a subtle smoky eye.

William, for his part, sported a navy suit and a blue tie as members of the Ngāti Rānana London Māori Club for the annual Commonwealth Day Service welcomed them. The event occurred at a special place for the two: Westminster Abbey, where they exchanged vows on their royal wedding day in April 2011.

