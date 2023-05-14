Kate Middleton Gave a Surprise Piano Performance in a Sheer One-Shoulder Gown at Eurovision

The Duchess of many talents.

Published on May 14, 2023 @ 10:49AM
Kate Middleton
Photo:

Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram

After debuting her piano skills for the first time publicly on Christmas Eve 2021, Kate Middleton showed off her musical talents once again with a surprise performance at Eurovision's Song Contest. 

The U.K. hosted this year's international competition on behalf of Ukraine, and for the opening sequence, which was filmed in the Crimson Drawing Room of Windsor Castle earlier this month, Kate sat at a grand piano wearing an outfit that signaled her support for the war-torn country. Dressed in an azure blue one-shoulder gown with sheer detailing from Jenny Packham, the Princess of Wales joined last year's champions, Kalush Orchestra, in performing their winning entry "Stefania."

Other British musicians, such as Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sam Ryder, Ms Banks, Ballet Black, Bolt Strings, and Joss Stone, also took part in the performance. 

Kate Middleton

Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram

The Prince and Princess of Wales released a set of images captured by photographer Alex Bramall — including a stunning black and white snapshot of Kate at the piano — and a video of her performance to their Instagram page, writing: "A #Eurovision surprise. A pleasure to join Kalush Orchestra in a special performance of last year's winning @eurovision entry. Enjoy the show, Liverpool."

Kate learned to play piano as a child, and reportedly took "great comfort" at the keys at the height of the coronavirus the pandemic. "Music was very important to the Duchess during the lockdowns," a source previously told People. "She also recognizes the powerful way in which music brings people together — especially during difficult times."

