Kate Middleton's Coronation Necklace Is the Ultimate Tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Her earrings also paid homage to Princess Diana.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 6, 2023 @ 08:40AM
Kate Middleton King Charles's Coronation
Photo:

Getty

While all eyes were on Kate Middleton's sparkly floral headpiece upon her arrival at King Charles's coronation this morning, it was her dazzling jewelry that was the real star of the show.

Always the fashion diplomat, the Princess of Wales carefully chose pieces that honored the important royal women in her life, adding not only a sartorial tribute to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, but also Queen Elizabeth, who recently passed away in September. 

Draped over her ivory Alexander McQueen silk crepe dress and hidden beneath her formal robe was a statement necklace that previously belonged to the Queen. The three-strand diamond necklace, known as the George VI Festoon Necklace, was first commissioned by King George VI for his eldest daughter in 1950, and incorporated 105 loose collet-set diamonds from the royal vault into its design by Garrard, the official royal jeweler. But three years later, Elizabeth, who was now Queen, removed ten of the diamonds to shorten the necklace's length.

Queen Elizabeth

Getty

Throughout her record-breaking reign, Queen Elizabeth was spotted wearing the George VI necklace on several significant occasions — including the State Opening of Parliament in 2012 and a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in 2018, as well as official visits to Germany, the Netherlands and Malta. 

Kate's earrings, meanwhile, were also a poignant choice. Her South Sea pearl-and-diamond drop earrings came from Princess Diana's jewelry collection. 

